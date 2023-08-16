Hafa adai, tirow, and greetings, students and parents!
Have you ever heard stories about the brave Marianas sailors who traveled far and wide using only the stars to guide them? Like them, as we start a new school year, we might face some winds and waves of our own—called stress. But, with the right tools and tips, we've got this!
Signs and causes of stress
Starting school again brings a mix of feelings. At PSS Mental Health, we like to call this the Fiesta Plate of emotions. This plate might include excitement to see friends, nervousness about new subjects, or sadness that summer is ending. This whirlwind can sometimes cause stress. A little bit of stress is healthy. It helps us grow into resilient coconut trees, so even when we sometimes bend and sway in the wind, we don't break. Stress can also be detrimental if we don't understand what's happening to us and don't know how to manage it effectively. All stress, good or bad, comes with signs that might make you feel tired, grumpy, or give you headaches. It can be caused by schoolwork, concerns about friendships, or too many changes—like the sudden end of summer and the start of a new school year. Remember, the start of a new school year causes stress for everyone! You're not alone.
Tips to handle stress:
● Get into a routine: Busy days can sometimes be stressful. Preparing by adjusting our sleeping time can help. Try going to bed a little earlier each night. Good sleep is a fantastic stress-buster!
● Talk about your feelings: We're good at sharing stories in our island community, but sometimes we keep our feelings to ourselves. Talk about how you feel. Create a fun chart marking your mood for the day. It's a way to understand and manage stress by checking in and understanding why you might feel a certain way. Share your feelings with a trusted adult or positive friend.
● Know your school: Unknown factors can make us nervous. Visiting your school before it starts can help. Think of it like previewing a game before you play. You're more likely to succeed if you're prepared.
● Find your crew: Friends are like a stress relief team. Some of you have a large group of friends, some have just one friend, and some might be working toward a positive peer connection. Join clubs or groups at school to make new friends. Many people long to make friends; they're just afraid sometimes to make the first move. So, smile and say hello. Share a snack. Share your story and listen to theirs. Be open to similarities and differences. You'll find your place.
● Take moments to breathe: A quick pause and a few deep breaths can calm your mind, like hitting the reset button. We're not robots. It's normal to feel overwhelmed at times. When that happens, slow down, take a moment to breathe, regroup, and then continue when you're ready.
● Move and groove: Activities help ease stress. Dance, play, or take a walk. Keeping your body active daily is a sure way to manage stress, and it has many other benefits. No matter your fitness level, commit to moving to maintain a healthy mental groove.
● Eat tasty, healthy food: Good food is fuel. It helps your body and mind tackle stress. Make sure to eat all your meals. Take advantage of the meals provided by the schools. Sometimes the food might not be your favorite, but it's nutritious. Incorporate lots of fruits and veggies into your diet. What's good for the body is also good for the mind.
● Enjoy the outdoors: Nature is a natural stress reliever. On our islands, we don't have to travel far to experience the stress-relieving power of nature. Visit the beach, hike, or just look out at the ocean. It can be a healing and highly stress-relieving experience.
● Family, culture, and spirituality: Our families, whether by blood or chosen, can be our anchors, providing support when stress peaks. Traditions often come with family and provide a sense of belonging and identity. Many also come from spiritual homes with deep connections to a higher power, offering solace, perspective, and peace, transcending immediate pressures.
While these strategies work for many, some might need additional help during particularly challenging times. If stress becomes overwhelming, it's okay to talk to someone—be it a teacher, school counselor, or parent.
For parents and guardians: It's crucial to watch for signs of stress in your kids. Engage in conversations, understand their school life, or even seek professional guidance when needed. Upon registration, you completed our Universal Screener, which poses questions about your child. The PSS Mental Health Team uses this information to identify if your child needs additional support. Your involvement is a valuable asset for students.
Resources: Our schools and PSS provide resources to manage stress. We offer various community outreach programs and activities throughout the year on all three islands. Skill based groups for conflict resolution, trauma and grief, building healthier relationships, and even one-on-one support for those needing more individualized assistance. We also help coordinate referrals if students need the extra support of our amazing community partners, such as the CHCC Community Guidance Center and Kagman Isla Community Health Center. More details about these services will be made available through your schools.
Your children's schools play a vital role in managing stress. Teachers incorporate social-emotional learning into their lessons, and counselors are some of the best mental health front-liners on this side of the Pacific.
We continuously strive to serve you better as the newest department within PSS. Together, we can ensure everyone knows how to navigate the challenges of school life.
Community partners:
- The Community Guidance Center Mental and Behavioral Health Services: (670) 284-0843 or 284-0847, (670)323-6560/01
- Wellness Clinic (serves ages 26 and above): (670) 323-4063
- System of Care (serves ages 21 and below) Saipan/Tinian: (670) 664-4604/5/6/7/8/9 and Rota: (670)532-6463
- Healthy Transitions (serves 16 - 25yos): (670) 323-1900/01
- National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988
- CHCC Suicide Prevention Program (serves all populations): (670) 664-LIFE (5433)/ LIVE (5483)
- Kagaman Isla Community Health Center: (670)-256-5242
Starting a new school year is like embarking on a new adventure. With good friends, practical tips, and island wisdom, we're set for an exceptional year. Remember, facing and managing stress is part of the journey. With the right tools, we'll sail smoothly!
For more information about the topics discussed above, email our program at mentalhealth@cnmipss.org, or you may email Dr. Bobby Cruz directly at bobby.cruz@cnmipss.org.
