“What the f—,” I thought to myself as I stared, bewildered at the sight before me. The tub of what was previously clear water had been stained a vibrant green while my husband’s previously vibrant green work uniform had turned dull and gray.
Now blessed with the wisdom of hindsight, I of course know better now, but in that split second before that piercing insight blessed me with a thunderclap of knowledge, I was up to my eyelids ignorant of some basic home chemistry. How was I supposed to know that washing a shirt with Pine Sol would completely strip it of its color? Of course now I know better, but it was a completely different scenario a second before that.
My husband, bless his heart, is a hardworking man who works in a field that requires some manual labor. Because of this, he tends to change his shirts about three to four times in one workday, going through almost all his work uniforms in one day.
In our house, we don’t have access to a washing machine and because we both work long days, we just can’t go to the laundromat every night. First, it can get expensive, second, it’s just not practical to laundry like four articles of clothing every night.
Despite this, my husband still needed clean clothes for the next day so the solution; handwashing.
Usually, I have laundry detergent on hand at home so I can handwash my husband’s dirty shirts before bed but this one tragic night, I realized I had run out and because it was like 11pm, most of the nearby stores were closed for night and I was too lazy to go drive around for laundry detergent in the middle of the night.
So, as I sat in our bathroom, I looked around for a temporary solution and all I could find were cleaning solutions like bleach, toilet cleaner, muriatic acid, but one stood out and it was none other than Pine Sol.
Yes, Pine Sol, the purple kind that smells like lavender.
Anyway, I thought to myself, “This is an all-purpose cleaner, right? It will have to do,” so that’s exactly what I did.
I filled my tub with water, threw in the clothes, and then poured a generous amount of Pine Sol.
However, I didn’t just stop there, I left the clothes in the mixture to soak because you know, to rid the clothes of any kind of body odor.
After scrolling through my phone for about an hour, I decided it was time to get back to my laundry and the sight when I came back was disappointing.
Just by the look of the water, I knew I had messed up because the water wasn’t clear, it wasn’t purple, it was green!
As I proceeded to pick up the shirts to wash them, to my dismay, my husband’s once forest green shirt was now sage but much grayer.
I mean I don’t really know what I expected, I just thought, “What harm could one wash do? I was going to buy soap the next day anyway,” but, man, was I wrong.
I remember waking up early the next morning to make my husband coffee and breakfast to, you know, start his day good to cushion the blow.
But as always, after seeing what I had done and explaining I didn’t know any better, my husband just accepted the fact that he was going to be wearing gray from then on out. So, no, it may not have been my breakfast-making skills that “cushioned the blow” but the fact that I have a good-natured husband, who has come to ride and adapt quite skillfully to the vicissitudes that is our home life.
