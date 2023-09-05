Who hasn’t looked at a beautiful person, whether on a magazine, movie, TikTok, YouTube, or whatever social platform and thought, “Heck, now that’s on fleek.” You might as well write a big guilty on my forehead, since my “For You” page is filled with “glow-ups” and make-up tutorials. And I’ve always been mesmerized with how some girls have a “perfect” eyebrow. It’s not too thick to be called “bushy” nor too thin to remind you of the pencil-thin style of the ’20s.
With a mix of Asian and islander roots, my eyebrows were a tad on the bushy side and, with the almond eyes I had inherited, I was told as a young girl that once I start plucking my eyebrows, my eyelids will start to sag, so while my friends and cousins were doing their brows at 12, I tried to maintain my brows, which made me look 12 when I was actually almost 20—this even when wearing make-up!
I finally got tired of being mistaken as a teen when I technically became an “adult.” I told myself on my 20th birthday that I was going to get my brows done, hoping that people would treat me my age. Well I didn’t know how to do it, and I had major trust issues with others touching it, so I decided to get “professional” help—emphasis on the quote-unquote professional!
I had heard of a salon/spa here on island that did brows and “supposedly” had qualifications in cosmetics. I had a trip coming up, where my production team would be doing some shows off-island, and I thought, “What could it hurt getting it done before leaving?”
I kept reassuring myself as I went into the “professional” salon. The lady who serviced me was very kind, but she was sporting a thin eyebrow. Trying not to sound disrespectful (she was older than I was), I tried to very nicely specifically impress upon her that I didn’t want my brows to be plucked too thinly—just cleaned up and shaped with an arch. She indicated that she knew exactly what I wanted and not to worry, she knows what the “kids” mean, and she wouldn’t make it too thin. She told me I should have a waxing instead of just shaving, and after a little persuasion, I conceded, even though it cost just a little more than what I had planned to pay. What could it hurt, right? That question should have already triggered something is my brain to go, “Waaaaait a minute….”
As I usually like to do, I made light conversation as she prepped the wax, but when she began touching my eyebrows I shut up. I needed to give her complete concentration. Yeah, I was pretty nervous while lying on that cot.
“Okay it’s going to be like this thick,” she shared, motioning with her fingers. It looked okay; that seemed about right. “Okay, I trust you,” I replied.
She hummed as she worked, but I was silent, conscious of the hot wax she was spreading on my brow, how it slowly hardened, and then the staggering surprise and sharp jolt of pain as she ripped off the strips. Whoa, talk about paying a hefty price for beauty!
But wait! There’s more. When I was told that I was done, I got up from the cot and stared at how I looked. I was surprised. I looked even more surprised. My eyebrows had diminished to a replica of a suspended clothesline! I looked from staring at a pair of brows with no arch and hardly any hair left, to the face of a very satisfied looking practitioner. “See? It’s nice,” she said proudly.
I couldn’t speak at that moment. I wanted to burst inside. I felt like the situation was funny, but it didn’t feel funny. I felt betrayed. I wanted to get mad at her, tell her I specifically told her I didn’t want it that thin, but what would that help? It wasn’t like she could glue the hair back. Was it my fault? Maybe I should’ve been more specific, but then again, I was, and it wasn’t as if there was a language barrier. She understood me very well.
I paid and was about to leave when she encouraged me to “come again” and handed me her card. Under her name I read masseuse. Yeah, she was certified—in massaging. I smiled weakly, and walked out. I didn’t even say thank you, which I always do.
What was I supposed to do now?! I was going on a trip in a couple of days, going onstage in front of—who knows how many people?! I needed to learn how to draw on brows now! I planned to ask my mom.
Needless to say, my family was surprised to see my eyebrows. About as surprised as I looked. My mom tried to give me tips on how to draw on eyebrows. With a little help I was able to conceal the eyebrow butchery for several days. But with the tight schedule we had on the trip, there were times where I didn’t have time to draw on the brows, and so, I had to go without them.
Yeah, it was pretty embarrassing, to get the pitiful stares, and the “whoa” glances, and that experience became the main reason why I don’t trust anyone to touch my eyebrows now. I comfort myself with the simple reminder that at least it was Halloween time when it happened. I could just tell people it was part of my costume from the movie, The Saipan Eyebrow Massacre! Yeah! Cosplay! That made my excuse believable, right? Right?
