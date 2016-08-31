2018 Micronesian Games schedule out

Organizers of the 2018 Micronesian Games have released the tentative schedule of events for the quadrennial meet that will be held in Yap.

The Games will run from July 15 to 28 and will feature 18 competitions: athletics, baseball, 3×3 basketball, basketball, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, Micro All-Around, paddling, soccer (men’s 11 aside and women’s 7 aside), softball (for women), spearfishing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, traditional sailing, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Athletics will start on July 16 or one day after the opening ceremony on July 15 and will be until July 19. Basketball games, on the other hand, will be spread for 9 days (July 16 to 26) for the elimination round, while the finals is set for July 28. The 3×3 caging will have three days of preliminary games or from July 19 to 21, while the medal round is scheduled for July 23.

Beach and indoor volleyball will also run from July 16 to 26 (no games in all events on July 22, reserved for celebration of cultures) for the elimination phase, while gold medal matches are slated for July 28. Soccer (both men’s and women’s divisions) will follow volleyball’s schedule. The Micro All-Around and paddling will be held only for two days with the former to take place on July 20 and 21 and the latter on July 25 and 26.

Softball and baseball will both run in the first week of the Games (July 16 to 21) for the elimination and will continue on July 23 for the semis, while July 24 is for the medal round. Swimming and spearfishing have similar three-day competitions, but on separate dates with the pool races scheduled from July 19 to 21. Spearfishing will be on the second week of the Micro Games or from July 24 to 26.

Tennis matches are also set in the first week (July 16 to 21) and in two more playing days (July 23 and 24) in the second, while table tennis will be contested only from July 25 to July 27. Traditional sailing will run from July 16 to 20 for the preliminaries and July 21 for the medal round, while weightlifting and wrestling competitions will only take place for two days or on July 26 and 27 and July 20 and 21, respectively.

Meanwhile, Northern Ma-rianas Sports Association president Michael White, who forwarded the copy of the schedule of events to NMSA members, encouraged local federations to start planning for their participation in the Micro Games at this early and work on their fundraising activities.

In the 2016 Micronesian Games, the CNMI only sent athletes and officials in athletics, weightlifting, swimming, canoe racing, baseball, spearfishing, and men’s and women’s basketball competitions. Team Marianas brought home 14 gold medals, 15 silvers, and five bronzes from Pohnpei.