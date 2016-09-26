A remarkable enzyme

Funny how one thing leads to another. I was on YouTube, looking for information about how to clean clogged arteries, and I stumbled upon a little-known enzyme, serrapeptase. You have probably never heard of it, but its work in the human body is miraculous.

Serrapeptase is an enzyme, found in the digestive tracts of silkworms. (How do they even think to look in a silkworm’s digestive system?)

From WebMD:

“Serrapeptase is a chemical taken from the silkworm. It is a commonly used drug (Takeda Chemical Industries) in Japan and Europe. In the U.S., serrapeptase is classified as a dietary supplement.

“Serrapeptase is used for painful conditions including back pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, carpel tunnel syndrome, migraine headache, and tension headache.

“It is also used for conditions that involve pain and swelling (inflammation) including sinusitis, laryngitis, sore throat, ear infections, swelling after surgery, swelling of a vein with the formation of a blood clot (thrombophlebitis), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

“Some people use serrapeptase for heart disease and ‘hardening of the arteries’ (atherosclerosis).

“Women use it for non-cancerous lumpy breasts (fibrocystic breast disease), and nursing mothers use it for breast pain caused by too much milk (breast engorgement).

“Other uses include treatment of diabetes, leg ulcers, asthma, and pus accumulation (empyema).

“Serrapeptase helps the body break down protein. This might help decrease inflammation and mucous.”

It also alleviates the symptoms of emphysema. I heard a doctor say that she had a 93-year-old patient who was on oxygen most of the day.

After taking serrapeptase, he gradually recovered. It took two years, but this man, at the age of 95 was walking on a treadmill and saying that he was looking for a girlfriend.

This little enzyme is a powerhouse of abilities—it does everything good, and there are few side effects. If a woman has blocked fallopian tubes, serrapeptase will fix them. If you have clogged coronary arteries, serrapeptase will unclog them. This is just fantastic.

The following is taken from http://www.serrapeptase.info.

Serrapeptase—The Miracle Enzyme A 2nd Gift from Silkworms

“The natural chelation anti-inflammatory serrapeptase has had wide clinical use—spanning over 25 years throughout Europe and Asia—as a viable alternative to salicylates, ibuprofen and the more potent NSAIDs. Unlike these drugs, Serrapeptase is a naturally occurring, physiological agent with no inhibitory effects on prostaglandins and is devoid of gastrointestinal side effects.

“SerraHome-3Serrapeptase digests inflammations, scars (non-living tissue), blood clots, cysts, and arterial plaque and inflammation in all forms. The late German physician, Dr. Hans Nieper, used Serrapeptase to treat arterial blockage in his coronary patients. Serrapeptase protects against stroke and is reportedly more effective and quicker than EDTA Chelation treatments in removing arterial plaque. He also reports that Serrapeptase dissolves blood clots and causes varicose veins to shrink or diminish. Dr. Nieper told of a woman scheduled for hand amputation and a man scheduled for bypass surgery who both recovered quickly without surgery after treatment with Serrapeptase.

Serrapeptase can reverse autoimmune disease

“What are Autoimmune Diseases? An autoimmune disorder is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and then destroys the healthy body tissue. There are a large group of autoimmune diseases and they manifest in different ways. They come from a virus, or bacteria but in the end it is basically caused by a low level infection residing in the body.

“Serrapeptase provides relief for (MS), lupus, ME, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, juvenile arthritis, Crohns disease, lyme disease, myasthenia gravis, psoriasis, human papilloma virus, Hashimoto’s; as well as relief for bilateral pneumonia, and bartonellosis.

Alzheimer’s disease

“Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. It is thought to be caused by atrophy to parts of the brain which damages the structure of it and how it works.There is no precisely known cause as to why it happens, but along with certain risk factors such as age, family history, down syndrome and even whiplash, it’s possible that cardiovascular disease can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s.”

According to the web site, many people with Alzheimer’s disease have been greatly helped by taking serrapeptase.

Serrapeptase has anti-aging properties

“Aging is a normal function of the body as we advance in years, but premature aging is not. Our view of aging is different than what could be our reality if we were to apply a naturally healthy lifestyle.

“To prevent early aging and illnesses associated with aging, we need to prevent fibrous tissue buildup, thickening of the blood, chronic inflammation, and weakening of the immune system. These problems can be prevented with a daily dose of the enzyme serrapeptase.”

The following scientific information about serrapeptase is taken from: http://www.raysahelian.com/serrapeptase.html

Potential side effects

“A review of the medical literature indicates rare cases of pneumonitis or allergic skin reactions. As with any supplement or medicine, rare cases of other side effects are possible. Over the past several years we have had individuals who have mentioned side effects, some were minor aches and pains after taking it daily for a few weeks and some more serious reactions. We suggest limiting to one tablet or capsule a day and taking at least two or three days off each week until we find out whether these cases were just coincidence or true side effects from serrapeptase.”

The following is from: www.physicianformula.com

“A look at published studies reveals a rare cases of pneumonitis and one case of a dermatitis skin disease reported in 1989. In the past few years of selling serrapeptase products, and after thousands of bottles sold, we have only had 2 individuals report serrapeptase side effects—muscle aches. We are not sure if these were related to serrapeptase or a coincidence. Both individuals were taking more than 40,000 units serrapeptase dosage a day. Limit your serrapeptase dosage to one tablet a day and take 2 days off each week just to be on the safe side and have medical approval before use. Otherwise, we have not had any other reports or found any published research regarding other serrapetpase side effects.”

Serrapeptase is definitely worth looking into, and there are some good videos on YouTube about this enzyme. However, do your homework because there are so many variables with this product. (Russ Mason)