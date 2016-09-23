CCA still looking for betel nut chewers

Commonwealth Cancer Association program director Juan L. Babauta renewed their call for volunteer betel nut chewers to be part of a study program that is being done in cooperation with University of Guam’s Cancer Research Center.

Babauta told Saipan Tribune that three chewers have already signed up to volunteer for the intervention program. “But we’re still looking for volunteers. We’re recruiting people who want to join the program.”

It is a paid program launched by UOG-CRC in partnership with the Hawaii Cancer Research Center. UOG-CRC secured close to $27 million in research grants from the National Cancer Institute to fund their various studies in the next four years.

“Their [UOG-CRC] partnership with us is very helpful and we are very thankful for all the help given by Dr. Paulino for oral cancer research. Oral cancer has become a major concern here in the CNMI,” added Babauta.

UOG health sciences assistant professor Dr. Yvette C. Paulino is the project’s coordinator.

Dr. Robert A. Underwood and Dr. Rachel T. Leon Guerrero are the general principal investigators of the Cancer Research Grant.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will also be signing House Bill 19-165, an act that would prohibit the sale of areca or betel nut to minors, in a ceremony at 11am today at the Governor’s Office conference room of the Juan A. Sablan Memorial Building in Capital Hill.

Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan) introduced HB 19-165. He based the bill on recent studies and reports of its health risks that causes oral cancer, with or without tobacco.

Betel nut chewing has been a part of the Pacific Island culture especially in the CNMI and its Micronesian neighbors—Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Guam. Betel nut was discovered to be an addictive substance with or without adding tobacco.

“Over the years betel nut chewing has become a significant public health problem. Oral cancer is alarmingly increasing within our society and sadly most cases result in death because of its aggressive nature,” as stated on HB 19-165.

“Thus, the Legislature finds the need to develop policies to protect our youth from the dangers of developing oral cancer,” added.

For those who wanted to volunteer or more information on the program, call Babauta at 682-0050 or at email cca@ccamarianas.org or ccamarianas@gmail.com.