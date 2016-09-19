CHC: Person with Zika immune from virus after infection

People who got infected by the Zika virus would become immune from the arboviral disease that has already reached the Pacific region. Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, American Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Tonga have reported cases of Zika virus transmission.

This was according to state epedimiologist Dr. Paul White, MSc, PhD, who added that the virus does not stay in a person forever. “[But] some recent evidence has found the virus in male semen for six months after infection.”

Zika could also now be transmitted sexually aside from getting the virus after being bitten by a carrier mosquito. Medical experts advice persons who are known to be carriers of the virus to abstain from having sex, especially to women who are capable of bearing a child to prevent having the birth defect of microcephaly.

The virus was known to cause microcephaly or a congenital condition of an abnormal smallness of the head that is linked with incomplete brain development. The virus became a worldwide concern when an outbreak took place in Brazil in May 2015.

White, however, said persons who were infected would be immune. “Once you have been infected you will develop immunity. This should be life long.”

“This means that if a woman is infected now she should be protected and so if she gets pregnant latter on she should be safe,” added White.

He said, during last Friday’s proclamation declaring October as Fight The Bite Awareness Month, that prevention remains the best way to fight the virus since there’s no known cure, treatment, or vaccine against the Zika virus. “It is a community effort and prevention is the keyword here.”

“We must all be aware that mosquitoes—especially those that pass on the Zika, dengue, and chikungunya viruses—like to live around us and feed on us. They breed in water containers that surrounds us.”

White said people in the community should maintain clean surroundings since it had been raining in the last few days. “So there would be a lot of mosquitoes around us. It is absolutely essential that everybody work hard in keeping their yards clean and free of any standing water.”

“You must do this not just once a month or once a week but every two or three days

“Check every materials you have in your backyard, children’s toys, old tires, buckets you leave outside just empty it and keep it free of water. There’s no water, no breeding ground for mosquitoes. No mosquitoes, no Zika.”

Symptoms

White said the virus’ incubation period inside a person is seven days after being bitten. “It can’t be as long as two weeks. You’ll get is the same symptoms when you are about to get sick. Generally you will unwell.”

“After two or three days it will progress and you may get joint pains. You’re hands might swell up and you’re fingers hurt when you clench your fist. You will also feel pain on upper joints. In Zika you will get pink or red eye or conjunctivitis.”

Conjunctivitis, however, is common. “So it doesn’t mean that every child has Zika, but it must have other symptoms as well. You will get rash on your body, little spots, slight fever, and pain in joints and hands.”

“The virus comes and go quickly so it is essential if you have it, you must see doctor. We need to know since our concern is for pregnant women. We need to screen them, take care of them, and must try to identify any potential birth defects [of their child].”

Awareness month proclamation

Acting governor Victor B. Hocog signed the proclamation declaring October as Fight The Bite! Awareness Month. He is hoping that the virus, which causes microcephaly to an unborn child, won’t come to the CNMI.

Hocog, who just came back after a medical check up in Manila, Philippines, said that the day before he and his wife left the Philippines they heard in the news that there’s now a case of Zika particularly in the island of Cebu.

“That’s why if you are traveling, you really need to fill out the travel declaration correctly with emphasis on your health situation. Either you are leaving or arriving. It’s always sad to see a child born with defects,” he added.

Hocog said signing the proclamation is one way to start the government’s awareness campaign to inform the community. “As leader, we should be mindful to ensure that we have preventive measures before it comes in to our island. I call all to be aware and mindful of their surrounding to reduce the risk of having mosquitoes with contacting the Zika virus.”

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muna said that the community should be united in preventing the virus from reaching the CNMI. “It is about partnership and prevention. Trying to just get together.”

“The message is clear, it can be prevented. Just follow the things that you need to do like cleaning up your surroundings. We’ve been fortunate but we don’t know when it would reach us. We just need to be prepared.”