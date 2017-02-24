Docomo, NEC partner to improve indoor communication in Guam

Docomo Pacific and NEC Corp. have conducted trials for improving indoor LTE communications throughout the island of Guam.

Beginning September last year, NEC introduced their Enterprise-Radio Access Network solution to Docomo Pacific retail stores on a trial basis. During the trials, both companies quickly succeeded in delivering an indoor signal quality up to three times better than before.

NEC’s technology enables simultaneous LTE communications for up to 64 smartphones, tablets, and other devices per access point.

Docomo Pacific’s partnership with NEC provides an innovative solution to an increasingly important component of consumer mobile needs. By deploying the E-RAN solution, today’s “always on” subscriber will continue to have access to a robust and reliable connection, even while indoors.

Jonathan Kriegel, president and chief executive officer of Docomo Pacific, said: “Many of our buildings in Guam are made to withstand typhoons and earthquakes using material like stone, concrete, steel, and tinted glass, that contain signal blocking properties. By using NEC’s E-RAN solution, we are able to deliver an improved LTE signal to our customers that are indoors.”

Nozomu Watanabe, general manager, Mobile Radio Access Network Division, NEC Corp., said: “We are very pleased with the success of these trials conducted in cooperation with Docomo Pacific and will continue contributing to the market leading telecommunications connectivity offered by Docomo Pacific, both in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.”