‘Feared the worst, hoped for the best’

9/11 tragedy commemorated in ‘Field of Heroes’ event
By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

Emotions were high and the occasion was solemn when the CNMI became the first part of the U.S. to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy yesterday during the concluding event of TanHoldings’ nearly weeklong “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” ceremony at the CPA Airport Field.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3457 junior vice commander Brad Ruszala set the mood during his speech when he choked up recalling the aftermath of the tragic incident.

“We feared the worst, hoped for the best, and waited for word from anyone in Manhattan. The word did not come,” said a teary eyed Ruszala.

Ruszala also remembered lost employees, who were detailing the tragic scenario from within the building. “We lost three employees when the buildings collapsed. Days later when our communications were restored we received emails from coworkers who detailed their harrowing escape from the inferno,” shared Ruszala, who then worked as an investor accountant at Bank of America in Amherst, New York.

“She wrote about getting as far as the second floor before being forced to retreat to the fourth floor because of all of the water that had pooled from the ruptured lines from above, and then running down the stairs and out the door when a rumble began from above. She was one of the last who escaped,” said a choked up Ruszala.

Ruszala, like many veterans, wanted to reenlist and fight back against those that attacked the country. “Everyone wanted to do something; I wanted to do something. I was angry, and wanted to punish those responsible for inflicting pain upon our country, upon innocent civilians, upon those who robbed families of their loved ones, and upon those who robbed children of a future with their parents.”

Ruszala wrapped up his speech by a statement to honor those who have put their lives in danger for the lives of others.

“The pain of September 11th continues to plague each of us in some way; however, my spirits remain buoyed by the heroic acts of our first responders who sacrificed themselves to ensure the safety of others,” concluded Ruszala.

Ruszala also mentioned the 13 members of the American Red Cross NMI Chapter who responded to the tragic event, namely Ken Concepcion, Florence Sablan, Joe Jetail, Jerry Facey, Rudy Guerrero, Janet McCollough, Anne Earhard, Lupe Sabino, Claudine Atalig, Christa Sablan, Alice Romolor, Diana Crisostomo, and Anna Ludwick.

John Hirsch, executive director of the American Red Cross NMI Chapter, expressed his gratitude to the various donators to the event, and to TanHoldings. “Thanks to TanHoldings and a lot of community partners for the field of flags. It’s quite impressive and it’s great to see so many people and stakeholders out here honoring all those that lost their lives that day and how the USA have changed,” said Hirsch.

The 9/11 concluding event of the “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” started off with Marianas High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps posting the colors followed by the MHS Glee Club singing the national anthems of the both the CNMI and the U.S.

Father James Balajadia then led opening prayer, followed by the welcome greeting delivered by Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita.

Prior to the ceremony, more than 120 attendees walked a lap around the CPA Airport Field in honor of those who died in the 9/11 tragedy and the ensuing fight for freedom.

Members of the Legislature, officials from the Executive Branch and other government agencies, 2016 Miss Marianas Universe Peachy Quitugua, as well as business and community leaders attended the ceremony.

In all, nearly 500 flags were planted at the CPA Airport Field. Money raised from the event, which aside from the sale of flags also included the sale of commemorative T-shirts, would be used to treat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Must Watch

