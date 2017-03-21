Hocog, Cing OK’d for appointments

By
|
Posted on Mar 21 2017

Tag: , , ,

A Senate committee tasked with reviewing appointments to the CNMI government has recommended the appointment of two nominees to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s board of trustees.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres had nominated Dr. Larry Hocog as one of three representatives for Saipan and William Cing as Tinian’s representative on the CHCC board.

Hocog is a practicing medical physician while Cing is the Tinian Health Center director.

The Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigation, which reviewed Hocog and Cing’s appointments, have recommended their appointments.

In a letter, to Senate President Arnold Palacios, the committee stated that their appointments “meets all the necessary requirements.”

The two are expected to pass the Senate scrutiny in tomorrow’s session.

CHCC CEO Esther Muña has declined to comment on the appointment of Hocog and Cing since they were first nominated by Torres last Feb. 8, 2017.

Majority of the CHCC employees argued against the passage of Public Law 19-78 saying the additional bureaucracy that could possibly hinder CHCC’s ability to provide healthcare in times of urgent need.

The new law, which was introduced by former representative Felicidad Ogumoro, transformed the previous board’s role from a recommending body into a governing one.

A day after the passage of PL 19-78, CHCC released a statement, saying the corporation intends to “move forward” and “continue to work toward providing better healthcare.”

“We will not quit. We believe that an excellent healthcare system and a healthy population is possible in the CNMI. We won’t stop aspiring towards these goals,” Muna had said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Torres urges USCIS to look into possible abuse of CW1 program

Posted On Mar 21 2017
, By
0

5 women honored in inaugural awarding rites

Posted On Mar 21 2017
, By
0

Virgo cruise starts with a food trip

Posted On Mar 21 2017
, By
1

Guam’s Chinese Chamber checks out Saipan

Posted On Mar 21 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 21, 2017

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Community Brief - March 20, 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 17, 2017

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Life and Style

5 women honored in inaugural awarding rites

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Virgo cruise starts with a food trip

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Rudnytsky kicks off his first concert

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Environment

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Students invited to join AMP Reading Ranger Program

Posted On Mar 21 2017

53 students inducted into MCS honor societies

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Dandan School tops NJSD regionals

Posted On Mar 17 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

CNMI visitor arrivals up 21 pct. in February 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

MVA joins Guangzhou International Travel Fair

Posted On Mar 15 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 21, 2017, 5:52 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 8:20 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune