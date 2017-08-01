Lopsided wins for F. Marinos, Hakone FC

F. Marinos and Hakone FC dismantled their respective foes in a pair of girls U17 games in the Saipan Soccer School’s 2017 Youth Summer Futsal Tournament yesterday at the TSL Sports Complex.

Hakone FC and F. Marinos, which are favored to battle for the division championship this Friday, eased past Marianas Health Armada, 4-0, and Isamu United, 7-1, to keep the Top 2 spots in the team standings. F. Marinos wrapped up the double-round robin preliminary with a 5-0-1 win-draw-loss record to stay in first place, while Hakone FC is at close second with its 4-0-1 slate. Hakone FC will have its last game today against Marianas Health Armada and another victory will put the former in a tie for the top spot with F. Marinos. The deadlock will be resolved via goal difference and F. Marinos has 17 with its 25 total goals scored in five games and eight allowed. Hakone FC so far has tallied 34 and yielded 11 for a difference of 23, pending its final game today.

Hakone added seven goals yesterday, thanks to a hat trick from Katrina Costales and a pair from Jasmine Phan. Sharmaine Francisco and Krizel Tuazon chipped in one each. Therize Millare scored the lone goal for Isamu United.

In the first girls U17 match, as expected Guine Borja starred in F. Marinos’ shutout win over Isamu United. Borja, who had five goals in their 5-1 triumph against Isamu United last Friday, picked up where she left off, scoring all of F. Marinos’ goals in their second straight victory against the same squad. Overall, F. Marinos won its last five games after dropping its opener against Hakone FC early last month, 2-3.

Meanwhile, in the lone boys U16 tiff yesterday, Saipan Elite also ended the double-round robin preliminary on a five-game winning run following a 13-2 whipping of NMI U16.

Rohan Basnet led Saipan Elite’s demolition of NMI U16 with his hat trick, while Merrick Toves, Oliver Fajardo, Jaydee Jose, Rintaro Miyawami, and Oliver Lee added two goals apiece.

Saipan Elite, with its 5-1-0 win-draw-loss mark, topped the division and will be facing the winless HK SSS (0-0-5) in tomorrow’s semis game. NMI U16, which drew its two goals from Brandon Tenorio, is also done in the preliminary with its 2-0-4 slate and will challenge 4Gives FC (3-1-1) in the other semis tiff on Thursday.

4Gives will play its last game today against HK SSS at 4pm after the 3pm match between Kanoa Football Club 1 and 2 in the co-ed U12. The match between the two Kanoa FC teams will have no bearing in the team standings as Kanoa FC 2 (3-0-2) and SSS (4-0-1) have already arranged their showdown for the division title. Only the Top 2 teams after the three-round robin games will face in the finals and Kanoa FC 1 can no longer catch up with Kanoa 2 for the second spot despite having two matches left in the elimination. After facing Kanoa FC 2, Kanoa FC 1 will play SSS for its last game tomorrow at 3pm.