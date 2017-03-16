A magical night with Roman Rudnytsky

Classical pianist Roman Rudnytsky returns to Saipan for another visit. The Friends of the Arts will be sponsoring two of Rudnytsky’s concerts.

This week, Rudnytsky will stage a concert on March 18, at the Pacific Island Club. This dinner concert is open to the public at the cost of $35 for adult FOA members, $40 for adult non-members, $30 for students over 11 years in age, and $15 for children age 4-11. The doors will open at 6pm for dining and the concert will begin at 7pm. Reservations can be made by contacting Frank Gibson at 287-7476 or, preferably, by e-mail at flgibson@yahoo.com.

The second concert will be next Friday, March 24, at the American Memorial Park theater. This is free to the public. Doors will open at 6:30pm; concert will begin at 7pm.

The award-winning Marianas High School Rhythm ‘N Harmony will open both programs.

This is Rudnytsky’s eighth trip to the CNMI.

Rudnytsky is an internationally active concert pianist of Ukrainian background whose frequent performances take him all over the world—to every continent and places in-between. In addition to performances in capital cities and important musical centers, he often plays in places away from the musical mainstream, bringing the world and pleasure of classical music to audiences which seldom experience this type of music in live performance. He has received much acclaim in the world’s press and many repeat invitations.

A graduate of the Julliard School in New York, he also did additional studies at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland and at master classes in Austria (the “Mozarteum”) and Italy.

Since 1972, Rudnytsky has been a member of the piano faculty of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio. He is a recipient of that institution’s “Distinguished Professor Award” in recognition of his concert activities. He previously served on the piano faculties of the Indiana University School of Music (Bloomington, Indiana) and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory, in addition to being “artist-in-residence” at two Australian universities.

During his two-week visit to Saipan, he will travel to many of CNMI schools, playing and discussing music with students.

Rudnytsky travels at his own expense. The Friends of the Arts, with the help of sponsors—Bridge Capital, IT&E, Drs. Edgar and Susan Tudor, Atkins-Kroll Toyota, Hertz Car Rental, Brabu Pharmacy, Triple J Saipan, PHI Pharmacy, Hardt Eye Clinic, CTSI Logistics, J’s Restaurant, the Canton Chinese Restaurant and HR Support CNMI—hosts Rudnytsky’s stay.