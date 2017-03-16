A magical night with Roman Rudnytsky

By
|
Posted on Mar 16 2017

Tag: , , ,

Classical pianist Roman Rudnytsky returns to Saipan for another visit. The Friends of the Arts will be sponsoring two of Rudnytsky’s concerts.

This week, Rudnytsky will stage a concert on March 18, at the Pacific Island Club.  This dinner concert is open to the public at the cost of $35 for adult FOA members, $40 for adult non-members, $30 for students over 11 years in age, and $15 for children age 4-11. The doors will open at 6pm for dining and the concert will begin at 7pm. Reservations can be made by contacting Frank Gibson at 287-7476 or, preferably, by e-mail at flgibson@yahoo.com.

The second concert will be next Friday, March 24, at the American Memorial Park theater. This is free to the public. Doors will open at 6:30pm; concert will begin at 7pm.

The award-winning Marianas High School Rhythm ‘N Harmony will open both programs.

This is Rudnytsky’s eighth trip to the CNMI. 

Rudnytsky is an internationally active concert pianist of Ukrainian background whose frequent performances take him all over the world—to every continent and places in-between. In addition to performances in capital cities and important musical centers, he often plays in places away from the musical mainstream, bringing the world and pleasure of classical music to audiences which seldom experience this type of music in live performance. He has received much acclaim in the world’s press and many repeat invitations. 

A graduate of the Julliard School in New York, he also did additional studies at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland and at master classes in Austria (the “Mozarteum”) and Italy.

Since 1972, Rudnytsky has been a member of the piano faculty of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio. He is a recipient of that institution’s “Distinguished Professor Award” in recognition of his concert activities. He previously served on the piano faculties of the Indiana University School of Music (Bloomington, Indiana) and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory, in addition to being “artist-in-residence” at two Australian universities. 

During his two-week visit to Saipan, he will travel to many of CNMI schools, playing and discussing music with students. 

Rudnytsky travels at his own expense.  The Friends of the Arts, with the help of sponsors—Bridge Capital, IT&E, Drs. Edgar and Susan Tudor, Atkins-Kroll Toyota, Hertz Car Rental, Brabu Pharmacy, Triple J Saipan, PHI Pharmacy, Hardt Eye Clinic, CTSI Logistics, J’s Restaurant, the Canton Chinese Restaurant and HR Support CNMI—hosts Rudnytsky’s stay.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Lawmaker pushes gaming revenue tax for IPI

Posted On Mar 16 2017
, By

House bill proposes to create a development planning office

Posted On Mar 16 2017
, By

‘Illegal immigrants risk crippling NMI’

Posted On Mar 16 2017
, By

Why is the Japan market important?

Posted On Mar 16 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2017

Posted On Mar 15 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 4, 2017

Posted On Mar 14 2017

Life and Style

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Bordallo on passing of ex-senator

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Roman Rudnytsky to perform on Saipan

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Whispering Palms students make Managaha trek

Posted On Mar 14 2017

Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

Posted On Mar 10 2017

MHS, SSHS students take part in island tour

Posted On Mar 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

MVA joins Guangzhou International Travel Fair

Posted On Mar 15 2017

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 16, 2017, 5:17 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s N
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 8:23 PM
sunset: 8:27 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune