McDonald’s upsets Joeten, moves into semis

McDonald’s continued its giant killing, stunning Joeten, 74-65, in their playoff game in the JEM Company Ltd./Mobil Customer Appreciation Basketball League last Wednesday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium.

McDonald’s, which was seeded No. 12 in the playoffs and defeated the No.5 Top Development, Inc. in the first round, 85-75, survived the fourth-quarter rally of the fourth-ranked Joeten to take the 9-point win and advance to the semifinals.

Joeten entered the final canto behind by double-digits, 50-61, and McDonald extended the lead to 12, 62-50 off a split free throw from Mclain Achas in the opening two minutes of the fourth. Joeten then unloaded a 13-2 bomb to threaten McDonald’s, 63-64, with still 2:38 left on the clock.

Joeten could have tied the game after Ivan Devero spearheaded a 2-on-1 fastbreak play, however, he muffed the point-blanked shot. Devero got the offensive rebound and went for a putback, missed it anew, but drew a foul on Sherwin Gaspar. The Joeten wingman split his charities, making the second one to cut the deficit to a hair.

Devero then had a chance to put Joeten on top after Sid Quan picked Gaspar’s pocket on the other end. However, Devero faltered on his acrobatic shot, while Joseph Achas hit the dagger, canning a triple from the right baseline. Before his crucial trey that gave McDonald’s more breathing room, 67-63, Joseph missed three attempts from downtown in the fourth quarter.

Down by four, Joeten was so eager to retaliate, but Alex Lauron missed a turnaround shot, while Gaspar canned a long jumper near where Joseph drilled his triple to up their lead to 6, 69-63, 1:14 remaining in the game. Another Joeten hurried shot and miss returned possession to McDonald’s and the former was forced to give up a foul to stop the clock. Michael took the free throw shots and made both, while he had a split in his next trip to the foul line after Lauron made a field goal for Joeten, while Gaspar went 2-for-2 in the ensuing play to peg the final score.

All six scorers for McDonald’s hit double figures in their upset win over Joeten. Gil Gapor tallied 14 points, while Joseph and Mclain chipped in 13, and Gaspar and Michael added 11. Sonn Macaranas finished with 12 before leaving the court in the last four minutes and change of the game due to a minor injury.

Lauron paced Joeten with his 20 points, while Devero had 12, but muffed a lot of easy shots. Quan also recorded double figures with 10, but could not hit baskets in streaks. Joeten played without Kelvin Fitial, who is in Guam to compete in PXC 56.

Meanwhile, Best Deal/RNV took the first seat in the semifinals after routing Mobil/COAG, 94-60.

A 31-10 scoring surge allowed Best Deal/RNV to set up the easy win and eliminate the host. Before its explosion in the pivotal second canto, Best Deal/RNV was behind Mobil/COAG at the end of the first period, 14-17.

Ronald Rueda anchored Best Deal/RNV’s second-canto assault after firing 12 points, while Joseph Corong made all his 8 markers in that quarter to lift their team to a 45-27 halftime advantage. Best Deal/RNV never looked back from thereon, as Mobil/COAG failed to neutralize Rueda, who finished with a game-high 34 points.

Next up for Rueda and the streaking Best Deal/RNV, which won its last six games, will be the winner in the Mariana Resort vs Star Water match tonight at 8pm. Also scheduled for today is the TanHoldings-Commonwealth Utilities tiff at 6:30pm with the victor facing the upset-minded McDonald’s in the Final Four.

First Game

Best Deal/RNV 94— R. Rueda 34, Mortos 16, Odicta 14, Corong 8, J. Rueda 6, Lacson 4, Jumaquio 3, Baul 2.

Mobil/COAG 60 — Torres 15, Almario 12, Manzano 8, Pelisamen 8, Agustin 6, Alvez 6.

Scoring by quarters: 14-17, 45-27, 56-46, 94-60.

Second Game

McDonald’s 74 — Gapor 14, J. Achas 13, Mc. Achas 13, Macaranas 12, Gaspar 11, Mi. Achas 11.

Joeten 65 — Lauron 20, Devero 12, Quan 10, Chariton 8, Sambile 4, Tobias 2, Dionisio 2, Rogolifoi 1.

Scoring by quarters: 22-22, 43-36, 61-50, 74-65.