September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres proclaimed September as the Childhood Obesity Awareness Month last Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium to address the growing health issues in the CNMI.

The proclamation was made to encourage children to be more physically active with various programs throughout the month. The “Let’s Move Marianas! Yengyung with the Kangkung” is the local CNMI version of the “Let’s Move! Campaign” that spread throughout the U.S.

Let’s Move Marianas Campaign chair Amber Mendiola shares that non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are steadily increasing among the younger generations.

“What we’re finding is that a lot of people are developing non-communicable diseases at a very early age,” said Mendiola. “We have individuals as young as 19 years old that are going through dialysis and it started at daycare and the like.”

Mendiola said that the goal of the Let’s Move Marianas Campaign is to educate the community and at least get the children active for their own welfare.

“What we’re trying to do, as a committee as a whole and an alliance is we’re trying to tackle that issue in whatever way we can, through education, policy implementation, and through engaging the community,” said Mendiola.

Becky Robles, NCD Bureau administrator, shares that another goal of the Let’s Move Marianas Campaign would be for the children to figure out what they like to do in the field of sports.

“Different partners come together and offer different physical fitness or exercise stations. This could be somebody learning soccer, going through an obstacle course, just various stations that kids can go through throughout the day,” said Robles. “To give them ideas of what physical activities are, as well as just to try it.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

BSI surprises CARE with $200K donation

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Torres to meet with Sen. Murkowski in Alaska

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By
0

More diversity as Festival of Cultures enter 3rd week

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

A nutrient to avoid

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2016, 9:05 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:25 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune