Woman could barely walk after domestic violence

By
|
Posted on Oct 03 2016

Tag: , , ,

A woman sustained several injuries and could barely walk after her boyfriend allegedly beat her up during an argument at his residence in Kannat Tabla last week.

The woman had bruises on her thighs, left side of her face, and outer and inner forearms. Her nose and right wrist were slightly swollen. She had a hard time walking and standing due to pain on the lower left side of her back, police said.

Jiro Kazuo Sablan Takai, 23, was arrested and taken to the Superior Court on Thursday on charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace. He faces a $5,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearing is on Oct. 5 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Takai. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Police detective John Anthony Hofschneider stated in his report that a police officer was dispatched on Tuesday night to the RJ Building in Dandan where the mother of the victim called for police’s help.

During an interview, the victim told the officer that she was at the residence of Takai in Kannat Tabla when they got into argument at about 6:30pm.

While they were in bed, Takai allegedly kicked her on the right thigh, hit her with a pillow, and punched her on the nose. Takai also allegedly grabbed her right arm and forced her to punch herself in the face.

The victim, who was then crying, asked the defendant to stop.

Takai allegedly threw the victim’s clothes all over the bedroom. As she was crying, Takai slapped her face several times. She grabbed her purse and ran out of the house and proceeded to RJ Building, where she called her mother on the phone.

At 7:27pm police arrested Takai at his house.

The victim said Takai assaulted her within the last four months, causing bruises on her body. She did not report the matter to the police.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Habitual offender pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Ex-Corrections officer Falig pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

Husband pleads not guilty of charges over Limes’ murder

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Maintenance worker, 55, arrested for sexual abuse of 6-year-old girl

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 2, 2016, 10:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:05 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune