Woman could barely walk after domestic violence

A woman sustained several injuries and could barely walk after her boyfriend allegedly beat her up during an argument at his residence in Kannat Tabla last week.

The woman had bruises on her thighs, left side of her face, and outer and inner forearms. Her nose and right wrist were slightly swollen. She had a hard time walking and standing due to pain on the lower left side of her back, police said.

Jiro Kazuo Sablan Takai, 23, was arrested and taken to the Superior Court on Thursday on charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace. He faces a $5,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearing is on Oct. 5 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Takai. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Police detective John Anthony Hofschneider stated in his report that a police officer was dispatched on Tuesday night to the RJ Building in Dandan where the mother of the victim called for police’s help.

During an interview, the victim told the officer that she was at the residence of Takai in Kannat Tabla when they got into argument at about 6:30pm.

While they were in bed, Takai allegedly kicked her on the right thigh, hit her with a pillow, and punched her on the nose. Takai also allegedly grabbed her right arm and forced her to punch herself in the face.

The victim, who was then crying, asked the defendant to stop.

Takai allegedly threw the victim’s clothes all over the bedroom. As she was crying, Takai slapped her face several times. She grabbed her purse and ran out of the house and proceeded to RJ Building, where she called her mother on the phone.

At 7:27pm police arrested Takai at his house.

The victim said Takai assaulted her within the last four months, causing bruises on her body. She did not report the matter to the police.