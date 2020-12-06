10-year sentence for drug-dealing couple

By
|
Posted on Dec 07 2020
Share

The U.S District Court for the NMI has imposed a 10-year prison sentence on a couple who snuck 110.03 methamphetamine or “ice” through the U.S. Postal Service.

Last Friday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona imposed a sentence of 120 months, or 10 years, on Vince Koki Leon Guerrero and his girlfriend, Evelyn Chong Tydingco, for possessing over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

During the sentencing hearing, Manglona, on multiple occasions, compared the couple to the romantic tragedy of “Romeo and Juliet” because of Leon Guerrero’s relentless efforts to incriminate himself further in hopes of a lighter sentence for his girlfriend.

Manglona noted that, although there is no death involved in this case like the original Romeo and Juliet, which ended in the death of the two lovers, she said the lives of both Tydingco and Leon Guerrero will be darkened for a period of time as they serve their sentences. However, Manglona said she is hopeful that the two will emerge from it better equipped to battle their drug addiction and ready to turn their lives around for their family.

While on the stand and was being interviewed regarding text messages that were entered as evidence, Leon Guerrero continuously denied Tydingco’s role as an organizer of the shipment and stated several times that she was just following his orders.

Manglona found the text messages, acquired from Leon Guerrero’s mobile device, incriminating and found that Tydingco played a big role in the shipment as she was the one who negotiated the drug deal in Guam.

Theoretically, for being non-violent offenders, they could have pursued the “safety valve” provision in the Sentencing Reform Act and the United States Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which allows the court to impose a sentence below the statutory minimum for certain drug offenders. Individuals who qualify for the safety valve are usually nonviolent, non-managerial drug offenders with little or no criminal history.

However, for lying to the court, both individuals in this case were denied the safety valve and were given the statutory minimum penalty for the offense. They will be serving their respective sentences apart and away from their 1-year-old son.

Manglona said Leon Guerrero would have qualified for the safety valve if he had not incriminated himself and had not lied to the court.

Tydingco will be serving her sentence in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in a facility within Seattle, Washington so she can be near her sister who just recently relocated there.

Leon Guerrero will be serving his sentence in a facility that has yet to be determined. But Leon Guerrero requested Manglona to recommend that he serve his time in a facility that allows him to take up a technical trade skill that he can use later in life once he is released back into society.

According to court documents, between Feb. 15 and 21, 2018, Leon Guerrero conspired with Tydingco and co-defendant Elaine Demei to possess over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Saipan.

The package containing methamphetamine was sent from California and was addressed to “Debbie Lee.”

On Feb. 21, 2018, upon arrival of the package, the three defendants picked up the parcel at the post office in San Vicente.

The methamphetamine in the package had a net weight of 110.03 grams and an approximate purity level of 100%.
Tydingco, Leon Guerrero, and Demei admitted to picking up a package from the post office.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2020

Posted On Nov 23 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 7, 2020, 10:47 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune