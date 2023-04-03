$100K bail for man accused of drug trafficking on Tinian

By
|
Posted on Apr 04 2023
The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on a man accused of selling methamphetamine, or “ice,” on Tinian.

Francisco San Nicolas Shai, also known as Tick, was arrested by the Tinian Department of Public Safety for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informer on two occasions.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Shai following a hearing last week.

Shai was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody after the hearing as he failed to post bail.

The defendant was ordered to return to court on April 5 at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for April 10.

Shai, 44, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking, and conspiracy.

According to the complaint against Shai, police allegedly learned from an informer that the defendant was selling meth in the amount of $50, $100, and above.

In the first controlled buy, the informer allegedly bought $100 worth of “ice” from Shai. In the second controlled buy, the informer allegedly bought $50 worth of “ice” from him. On both occasions, the crystalline substance procured from the controlled buys tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
