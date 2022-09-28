$10K bail for man accused of stalking wife, violating protection order

Posted on Sep 29 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man accused of violating a court issued protection ordered taken out by his wife who he allegedly stalked and threatened to kill. 

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Jeffrey Lee Hoashi Borja. 

Borja, 51, is currently facing charges of assault, disturbing the peace, and violating an order of protection.

At the hearing, Borja was represented by assistant public defender Tyler Scott while assistant attorney general Steven Kessel appeared for the government.

Following the bail hearing, Govendo remanded the defendant back to the Department of Corrections custody. Borja ordered to return to court on Oct. 6 at 1:30pm for a preliminary hearing which his arraignment was set for Oct. 17 at 9am. 

According to court documents, at around 3:08pm on Sept. 23, Department of Public Safety officers responded to report of a disturbance in a supermarket in Garapan.

A woman, who identified herself as Borja’s cousin, told police that she was with Borja’s wife to buy food at the supermarket.

She said they were about to leave the supermarket when a white sedan driven by Borja parked beside the van that they were in, blocking them.

Borja exited the white sedan and approached his wife who was in the passenger seat and asked her to “give him another chance.”

Borja then reached for the front passenger side door and opened it, but his wife was able to close it back.

Borja’s cousin said she and his wife began to panic as he got mad, shouting and threatening to kill them both.

A witness told police that she saw a man, later identified as Borja, standing beside a van shouting. 

The witness also saw Borja punch the front passenger side window. The witness said she asked the man to leave. Borja then drove away from the area.

On the same day, police were called again because Borja was allegedly following his wife and cousin to the Tinian Liaison Building on Navy Hill and to the Commonwealth Health Center dialysis center.

The two women told police that Borja watched them from inside his car.

Borja’s wife informed police that there was an active of order of protection against the defendant signed by Judge Wesley Bogdan last Sept. 21.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

