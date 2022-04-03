$10K, personal belongings stolen in DRT burglary

By
|
Posted on Apr 04 2022
An estimated $10,000 and several payment checks, as well as personal belongings of some employees were taken during a break-in at the Division of Tax and Revenue in Dandan, Saipan.

According to a DRT news release, the collection staff at DRT reported the burglary and theft incident to the Department of Public Safety on April 2, 2022. The incident reportedly appeared to have happened the night before. Stolen items include cash and checks from the prior day’s collections and personal belongings. DRT said it is coordinating with DPS with the ongoing investigation.

The division also advised taxpayers who submitted check payments on March 31, 2022, to place a stop payment on those checks with their bank. Taxpayers who used the drop-box on March 31, 2022, are also advised to place a stop payment with their bank.

The DRT news release stated that it will accept newly issued checks to replace the compromised checks and will honor original payment date of March 31, 2022.

“DRT would like to advise the general public that stolen checks are stamped and marked with ‘For Deposit Only, Bank of Guam, CNMI GOVT, Revenue Collection’ and should not be cashed,” it added.

“DRT staff are shaken due to the nature of this incident and breach of security. Security measures and practices are being reviewed and strengthened to further secure the Collections Branch. DRT is working closely with DPS in the ongoing investigation. No other details will be provided at this time,” said DRT director Tracy Norita in the email where she issued the DRT news release.

Separately, a DPS news release stated that DPS received a 911 call on Friday, April 1, 2022, at about 7:22am, reporting the burglary and theft incident. At the scene, police learned that the interior main entrance door and collection safe had been tampered with. An estimated $10,000 and several payment checks were taken and a full inventory is still being conducted at this time.

This case remains ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. (Saipan Tribune)

