‘114 small businesses in NMI are approved for $938K in economic injury loan advance’

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2022

Tag:
Share

As of Jan. 19, 2022, about 114 Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance grant applications from small businesses in the Marianas worth $938,000 have been approved, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (MP-Ind).

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan disclosed that on Monday last week, the U.S. Small Businesses announced that small businesses that were declined for the Targeted EIDL Advance and Supplemental Targeted Advance program will be reevaluated for funding.

Sablan

The Biden administration created the Targeted EIDL Advance program—which provides up to $15,000 in financial support that does not need to be repaid—to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small businesses are from the hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels.

Sablan said those interested in being considered for reevaluation must wait until they receive an email from the SBA to apply, and have until Feb. 15, 2022, to submit their reevaluation requests.

The delegate said they must also meet the following eligibility criteria:

*Located in a low-income community (all of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are eligible).

* Demonstrates more than 30% reduction in revenue.

*Have 300 or fewer employees.

For SBA’s Disaster Assistance COVID-19 EIDL, 286 in the Marianas were approved for a total of $26,464,300. SBA said this federal small business loan program supports small businesses’ recovery from the COVID-19 disaster’s economic impacts by providing accessible and borrower-friendly capital.

For SBA’s Supplemental Targeted Advance, 77 in the Marianas were approved for a total of $385,000.

SBA said Supplemental Targeted Advance provides a supplemental payment of $5,000 that does not have to be repaid.

Supplemental Targeted Advances are available to sole proprietors, independent contractors, private nonprofit organizations, and others that usually qualify for the EIDL program and meet the criteria.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 231 new cases in NMI

Posted On Feb 09 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 230 new cases in NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
0

NMI delegation pushes Commonwealth’s interests at RNC

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 211 new cases in NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2022, 6:27 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune