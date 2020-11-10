14 complete referee course

By
|
Posted on Nov 11 2020
Share

Referees and Northern Mariana Islands Football Association staff and officials pose for a photo with the players of the CNMI national teams after completing a referee course last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s referee program got a needed boost, as 14 completed a referee course last weekend at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Jeremish Diaz, Irish Pagarao, Sebastien Manabat, Amzad Khan, Lilian Podziewski, Merrick Toves, Akira Kadokura, Rinto Takahashi, Ezekiel Canape, Marinel Falalimpa, Taka Borja, Davy Laxa, Aloyzeus Angeles, and Nicole Lumbad attended the Nov. 7 and 8 referee course conducted by Asian Football Confederation and East Asian Football Federation instructor Noboru Ishiyama of the Japan Football Association.

Ishiyama held theoretical sessions online, while NMIFA coach and referee Angie Ito and NMIFA executive director Ruselle Zapanta conducted the practical part of the course.

Marinel Falalimpa gestures as she officiates a game during the practical session of the referee course. (Contributed Photo)

According to Ito, the two-day course put emphasis on offsides, handball, anticipation and positioning, and free kick management.

“These situations were what the referee committee noticed our local referees struggled with during our last season,” Ito said, adding that he and Zapanta had a couple of meetings with Ishiyama before last weekend’s event to prepare for the course.

“The completion of this course is as significant as our coaching courses because NMIFA aims not only to improve and develop players and coaches, but also develop our referees and this all ties up to further developing the sport of soccer in our islands. We are very grateful for EAFF’s support during this pandemic and for giving us an opportunity to deepen our knowledge of the game,” Ito said.

Asian Football Confederation and East Asian Football Federation instructor Noboru Ishiyama (on the screen) of the Japan Football Association joins the referee course participants and facilitators for a group photo at the conclusion of their classroom session at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Laxa said the course is very timely, as it’s been awhile since they officiated games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This time seems to be the best time since it’s offseason and many have forgotten about the rules. This course served as a refresher and another learning opportunity for us,” Laxa said.

Ezekiel Canape officiates one of the training games played by members of the CNMI national teams. (Contributed Photo)

The 14 referees completed the practical part of the course through the help of the members of the CNMI national teams. The Commonwealth bets played matches and Laxa and company officiated the games and applied what they have learned from both the two-day classes.

Laxa, who is one of the referees assigned in the CNMI’s premier men’s competition—the M-League—added that attending the course conducted by Ishiyama is special to him.

Referee course facilitator Ruselle Zapanta gives pointers to referees. (Contributed Photo)

“He was actually my instructor when I was a referee at the EAFF U15 Boys Tournament 2018 in China. It’s great to have a professional referee instruct many of our young and veteran referees We were able to learn a lot from him,” Laxa said.

“It’s important that we keep learning the rules of the game and develop our skills as we see the continued growth of the sport here.”

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 11, 2020, 3:01 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune