$15K cash bail set for three accused of burglarizing IPI warehouse

Posted on Nov 18 2021

The NMI Superior Court has imposed a $15,000 cash bail on each of the three men accused of burglarizing the Imperial Pacific International LLC warehouse in Chalan Piao.

Following three separate bail hearings for Manny Camacho Jr., 21, Matthew Duenas, 30, and Donivin Chargualaf, 24, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $15,000 cash bail for each of the three and remanded them back to Department of Corrections custody.

The judge ordered all three men to return to court to be arraigned on Nov. 29 at 10am and for their preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, the department received a 911 call on Nov. 10, 2021, at about 3:39pm, reporting a possible burglary in in Chalan Piao. Police officers dispatched to the scene met with the staff of the warehouse who told police that the area had been burglarized and several items were missing. These included car parts, air-conditioning units, tools and tool boxes approximately worth $8,300, police said.

Two days later, on Nov. 12, 2021, based on tips called in, a possible suspect was identified as Camacho, who was brought in for questioning. Police said he admitted his involvement in the crime. Police also arrested Duenas and Chargulaf who also allegedly admitted to the robbery.

Camacho was first cleared of COVID-19 infection at Kanoa Resort, before being transported to DOC in Susupe where he was booked and detained. On Nov. 13, 2021, NMI Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan signed and issued a Rule 5 for Camacho with bail set at $15,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, Bogdan signed and issued an arrest warrant for both Duenas and Chargulaf for the charges of burglary and theft, with bail for each set at $15,000. That same afternoon, police executed both warrants and arrested the two. Both individuals allegedly admitted their involvement as well as other pending burglary cases. After the interview, both were transported to DOC after being cleared at Kanoa Resort.

The three were brought to court on separate occasion last Monday for their initial appearance and bail hearings before they were remanded to the custody of DOC.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

