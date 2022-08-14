19 complete NMC Nursing Assistant training

Share











Nineteen Northern Marianas College students received their certificates of completion in Nursing Assistant after participating in a 10-week training conducted by NMC nursing faculty member Johnny Aldan and Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan.

The students are Heleina Corpuz Bautista, Mariechrist Clemente Castro, Myrla Athena Cabrera Guzman Lacsina, Antoinnette Flores Hernaez, Marlena Briana A. King, Tianalynn Borja Lizama, Abbygail Joy Manuel, Lerica Seobal Primo, Rose-Vie Banal Querijero, Maxine Alexandra Rabago, Ninfa Lyn Valdez Rabago, Jabrina Jean Reyes, Kuli’ana P. Sablan, Marissa Dolores Cruz San Nicolas, Jami Aline Starling, Mayrianne Joebel Tancinco Subang, Seann Abellaneda Toca, Karena Lei Manglona Torres, and Cindy Soo Yeon Yang.

They are now eligible to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Competency Examination with the NMI Board of Nursing; obtain a Certified Nursing Assistant license; and to be included in the NMI Board of Nursing Registry for Nursing Assistants. They can also practice as a CNA in the CNMI or in the states.

One of the students, Mariechrist Castro, said she joined the training program to gain clinical experience.

“Since middle school, I knew that I wanted to work in the medical field, and I saw this program as a great opportunity to start me off in the right direction,” Castro said. “The most memorable experience I had in this program was acquiring knowledge and skills related to my future career, as well as the opportunity to develop friendships within my cohort.”

Castro said she will move to California to take the NNAAP exam and become a Certified Nursing Assistant. She also plans to obtain a nursing degree and become a registered nurse.

Marissa Dolores Cruz San Nicolas, who is from Tinian, said she has always wanted to be a nurse since she was in kindergarten.

“It’s crazy to think that 21 years later I would be in this position at the end of this Nursing Assistant program, finally starting my journey in this career field,” San Nicolas said. “With Tinian having minimum job opportunities and myself not having a secure job, I took this as a chance to not only give myself more options but a better standing in income and job security.”

After receiving her CNA certification, San Nicolas plans to obtain a nursing degree and take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses so she can pursue a nursing career in the CNMI.

During the training completion ceremony at Saipan World Resort on Thursday, Aug. 11, NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan congratulated the students and said she looks forward to their future endeavors. “I am very proud of them—they have all done very well during this training,” Aldan said. “I hope in the future that they will expand their knowledge and skills in the healthcare field.”

NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., also praised the students for their hard work and determination. “It’s an incredible responsibility to be a certified nursing assistant,” Deleon Guerrero said. “I also applaud our nursing program and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for helping our students acquire the expertise and knowledge they need.”

The Certificate of Completion in Nursing Assistant from NMC prepares entry-level nursing assistants to provide basic nursing care to the elderly, the ill, and the disabled in long-term care, hospital, clinic, and home health settings. The training is done in collaboration with the Area Health Education Center and is designed for any individual who wants to be a Nursing Assistant, or for someone interested in taking a nursing course, but is still at developmental English and math levels. The training is also for persons already employed as nursing assistants but who have not completed the formal coursework.

For more information on NMC’s Nursing Assistant training program, contact Andrew Mendiola, nursing department administrative assistant, at (670) 237-6744 or email andrew.mendiola@marianas.edu. (NMC)