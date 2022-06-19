$1K bail set for habitual vandalizer

By
|
Posted on Jun 20 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a $1,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly admitted to vandalizing multiple properties on numerous occasions.

During a bail hearing last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo imposed a $1,000 cash on Byron Kyle A. Deleon Guerrero for one count of vandalism before remanding him back to Department of Corrections custody.

Deleon Guerrero was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly admitted to vandalizing on separate occasions the Divine Mercy Chapel in Chalan Kanoa, the St. Jude Parish Church, and his grandmother’s house.

The judge ordered the defendant to return to court on June 23, for a preliminary hearing, and again on June 27, for his arraignment.

According to the complaint filed against Deleon Guerrero, DPS units were dispatched to a residence along Eskabeche Avenue in Koblerville last Wednesday, June 15, at around 5:20am to respond to a vandalism report.

At about 11:25am, that same day, police were heading east on As Perdido Road when they noticed Deleon Guerrero walking on the westbound shoulder of the road, heading east. He was then invited to the DPS office in Susupe, to which he obliged.

There, the defendant allegedly admitted to one of the detectives he knew personally that he was the one who vandalized the black-framed, front sliding window of his grandmother’s house along Eskabeche Avenue in Koblerville.

The defendant also allegedly admitted to being the one who vandalized the front glass door of the Divine Mercy Chapel in Chalan Kanoa on Sunday, June 5, at about 4:01am.

At about 12:42pm that same day, Deleon Guerrero was arrested for vandalism, brough to Kanoa Resort for COVID-19 clearance, and then to the Department of Corrections, where he was booked and detained.

Aside from the two specific vandalisms that he allegedly admitted to, police said Deleon Guerrero later admitted to vandalizing the windows of the St. Jude Church in Koblerville numerous times this year alone. He also allegedly admitted to vandalizing his brother’s vehicle at his grandmother’s residence along Eskabeche Avenue.

It was learned that Deleon Guerrero has pending criminal cases for a total of seven vandalism incidents and tampering with a vehicle.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
