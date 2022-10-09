$1K bail set for man who’s accused of assaulting wife

Share











The Superior Court has imposed an over $1,000 cash bail on a man accused of assaulting his wife.

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $1,250 cash bail on Shibu Mallick, a man who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife while drunk.

Mallick, 46, faces charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

After his hearing, Mallick was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 at 9am while his arraignment was set for Oct. 20 at 10am.

According to the complaint against Mallick, his wife called the police after he allegedly punched her in the stomach last Oct. 1. During an interview with the victims, she told the police that Mallick had been drinking.

She said that, prior to the incident, she had arrived home around noon after taking her daughter to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room to be seen by a doctor. She did not specify her daughter’s medical condition.

Between 2pm and 3pm, she said Mallick went to their bedroom and was arguing with her and then started pulling her leg, which made her fall off their bed.

While she was on the floor, she said Mallick leaned over and punched her three times in the stomach.

When she got up, she said Mallick held her behind her neck with his left hand and started shaking her and told her to leave the house. He then left the house himself.

Police arrested Mallick on the same day at around 5:42pm and brought him to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained.