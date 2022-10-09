$1K bail set for man who’s accused of assaulting wife

By
|
Posted on Oct 10 2022
Share

Joseph N. Camacho

The Superior Court has imposed an over $1,000 cash bail on a man accused of assaulting his wife.

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $1,250 cash bail on Shibu Mallick, a man who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife while drunk.

Mallick, 46, faces charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

After his hearing, Mallick was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 at 9am while his arraignment was set for Oct. 20 at 10am.

According to the complaint against Mallick, his wife called the police after he allegedly punched her in the stomach last Oct. 1. During an interview with the victims, she told the police that Mallick had been drinking.

She said that, prior to the incident, she had arrived home around noon after taking her daughter to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room to be seen by a doctor. She did not specify her daughter’s medical condition.

Between 2pm and 3pm, she said Mallick went to their bedroom and was arguing with her and then started pulling her leg, which made her fall off their bed.

While she was on the floor, she said Mallick leaned over and punched her three times in the stomach.

When she got up, she said Mallick held her behind her neck with his left hand and started shaking her and told her to leave the house. He then left the house himself.

Police arrested Mallick on the same day at around 5:42pm and brought him to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 10, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune