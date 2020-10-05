2 defendants allegedly violate release conditions

Share











Two federal inmates in a methamphetamine or “ice” case are summoned to appear before the U.S District Court for the NMI for allegedly violating the terms of their release when they tested positive for the drug.

Evelyn Chong Tydingco and Vince Koki Leon Guerrero are summoned to appear in a federal court hearing to determine whether to modify or revoke their release conditions.

In his petition to the court, U.S. Probation Officer Greg Arriola said that Tydingco and Leon Guerrero have both tested positive for the use of methamphetamine and amphetamine. Arriola noted that Tydingco and Leon Guerrero also diluted their urine samples.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted Arriola’s request and scheduled a revocation hearing for Oct. 9 at 11am.

Leon Guerrero, Tydingco, and co-defendant Elaine Francisco Demei, in their respective court hearings, pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams of “ice” with intent to distribute.

Manglona allowed the defendants to remain free with conditions.

According to the plea agreement, between Feb. 15 and 21, 2018, Leon Guerrero conspired with Tydingco and Demei to possess over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it to others on Saipan.

The package containing methamphetamine was sent from California and was addressed to “Debbie Lee.”

On Feb. 21, 2018, upon arrival of the package, the three defendants picked up the parcel at the post office in San Vicente.

The methamphetamine in the package had a net weight of 110.03 grams and an approximate purity level of 100%.

Tydingco, Leon Guerrero, and Demei have allegedly admitted to picking up a package from the post office.

The U.S. government wants to forfeit any money or property from the offense upon conviction of the defendants.

Punishment for the drug charges includes a fine of up to $10 million and imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life.