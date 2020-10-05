2 defendants allegedly violate release conditions

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2020
Share

Two federal inmates in a methamphetamine or “ice” case are summoned to appear before the U.S District Court for the NMI for allegedly violating the terms of their release when they tested positive for the drug.

Evelyn Chong Tydingco and Vince Koki Leon Guerrero are summoned to appear in a federal court hearing to determine whether to modify or revoke their release conditions.

In his petition to the court, U.S. Probation Officer Greg Arriola said that Tydingco and Leon Guerrero have both tested positive for the use of methamphetamine and amphetamine. Arriola noted that Tydingco and Leon Guerrero also diluted their urine samples.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted Arriola’s request and scheduled a revocation hearing for Oct. 9 at 11am.

Leon Guerrero, Tydingco, and co-defendant Elaine Francisco Demei, in their respective court hearings, pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams of “ice” with intent to distribute.

Manglona allowed the defendants to remain free with conditions.

According to the plea agreement, between Feb. 15 and 21, 2018, Leon Guerrero conspired with Tydingco and Demei to possess over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it to others on Saipan.

The package containing methamphetamine was sent from California and was addressed to “Debbie Lee.”

On Feb. 21, 2018, upon arrival of the package, the three defendants picked up the parcel at the post office in San Vicente.

The methamphetamine in the package had a net weight of 110.03 grams and an approximate purity level of 100%.

Tydingco, Leon Guerrero, and Demei have allegedly admitted to picking up a package from the post office.

The U.S. government wants to forfeit any money or property from the offense upon conviction of the defendants.

Punishment for the drug charges includes a fine of up to $10 million and imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2020, 7:46 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune