2 more COVID-related deaths

Two deaths were added to the grim toll of COVID-19 fatalities in the CNMI, with the 11th COVID-19 related fatality reported late Sunday night and the 12th fatality reported yesterday.

At the same time, 40 new positive cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24 and 25, 2021, bringing the CNMI total to 2,893 cases since March 28, 2020.

It was only two days ago when the CNMI’s death toll from COVID-19 recorded its ninth and 10th fatalities on Christmas Day itself.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported that, as of Dec. 25, there have been 1,896 recoveries, 698 active cases, and eight deaths of the cases that were identified since Oct. 28.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC confirmed on Sunday the CNMI’s 11th COVID-19-related death, while CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña confirmed the CNMI’s 12th COVID-19-related death during a virtual news briefing yesterday. She said the newest fatality occurred yesterday morning. There was no immediate word on the vaccination status of the two latest fatalities.

Muña gave her condolences and assured that CHCC can provide therapeutic care for the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“We want to offer the families our sincerest condolences and sympathy. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous grief to the families, and we want to be able to speak to you about…therapeutic treatment we have that’s available and will soon available for the CNMI,” she said.

Muña also expressed her gratitude to the CNMI community for its cooperation over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. For those who are unvaccinated or eligible and due for their booster shots, Muña urged them to get their shots.

Muña said yesterday that 93.6% of the CNMI’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For booster shots, Muña said that over 14,400 doses have been administered.

In a CHCC news release published Sunday, it said that 40 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Of these 40 cases, 12 were found on Dec. 24 and 28 on Dec. 25: nine were found through contact tracing, 29 through community testing, and two through travel testing. All 40 have since been isolated and are being actively monitored. CHCC said the vaccination statuses of the 40 were pending verification as of Sunday night.

Muña said that right now, there are 13 who are at the hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 13, eight are being treated at the CHCC hospital and five are being treated at CHCC’s Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort Saipan. By vaccination status, 10 are unvaccinated and three vaccinated. Of the 13, two are on a ventilator.