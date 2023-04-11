2 NMI businesses support Red Cross Walkathon

Pacific Islands Club Saipan general manager Dennis Seo and some PIC staff present 250 waterpark passes to American Red Cross representatives to support the Red Cross Walkathon. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The 34th annual Red Cross Walkathon on April 22 recently received major support from Pacific Islands Club Saipan and Bridge Capital LLC.

Pacific Islands Club Saipan has donated250 Waterpark passes that will be given to all participants who raise $75 or more on their pledge form, while Bridge Capital donated $1,500 cash for the same event.

“We are always so grateful and humbled by the generosity of our business community here in the CNMI. Without their support, the Red Cross would not be able to invest in improving the wellbeing of our families through Red Cross programs,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the American Red Cross- NMI Chapter. (PR)

Bridge Capital LLC managing director Bart Jackson and office manager Julie Duenas present a $1,500 donation for the NMI Chapter in support of the Red Cross Walkathon. Also pictured: disaster volunteer Triana Palemai, ARC board member Patty Palacios, ARC board member Brent Deleon Guerrero, ARC executive director John Hirsh, ARC board member Bobby Cruz, and business operations manager Selmalyn Taitano. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

