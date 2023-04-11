2 NMI businesses support Red Cross Walkathon
Tag: Red Cross Walkathon
The 34th annual Red Cross Walkathon on April 22 recently received major support from Pacific Islands Club Saipan and Bridge Capital LLC.
Pacific Islands Club Saipan has donated250 Waterpark passes that will be given to all participants who raise $75 or more on their pledge form, while Bridge Capital donated $1,500 cash for the same event.
“We are always so grateful and humbled by the generosity of our business community here in the CNMI. Without their support, the Red Cross would not be able to invest in improving the wellbeing of our families through Red Cross programs,” said John Hirsh, executive director of the American Red Cross- NMI Chapter. (PR)