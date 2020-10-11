2 test positive for COVID-19

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2020
Share

Two more individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 last Oct. 10, raising the CNMI’s total to 77 since March 28, 2020.

According to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the two individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival. The two have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the isolation area at Kanoa Resort for monitoring. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

Guam reported its 60th COVID-19-related death yesterday. According to the Joint Information Center press release, it was notified that Guam’s 60th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 3:51am. The patient was a 60-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on October 3 and tested positive upon admission. 

The JIC statement included a statement from Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those he cherished. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times. Making these announcements is very difficult, and each death brings sadness to our people. Let’s continue with our fight against this virus. Keep our guards up. Wear your masks, social distance and avoid social gatherings.”

Speaking at the weekly radio news briefing, COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez assured that nothing has changed and that they are continuing all efforts to protect the CNMI community from the virus, that they haven’t lowered their “level of standards,” especially with neighboring islands and regions seeing a higher number of infections.

Villagomez adds that the CNMI is in “constant communication” with others in the region to ensure that the CNMI is synchronized with other regions in their COVID-19 response.

Although the economy took a hit since the beginning of the pandemic, efforts to revamp tourism has not slowed down, Villagomez said, adding that constant communication with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the Marianas Visitors Authority, offshore contractors, etc., are still ongoing to ensure that there are updates on what’s going on.

Additionally, Villagomez stated that Torres is constantly being updated on everything, especially with potential plans of reopening the economy.

At the same radio briefing, Torres says they want the community to understand and embrace is that they are trying to open up the borders. “I think the most important [thing] is the process that we have today is working and is working very well. If we are going to open up for tourists, it’s going to be a separate system where it doesn’t interrupt the current system,” said Torres.

Questions such as “how do we plan to open up to our markets,” “how do we open up on our tourist,” and “how do we make sure that who’s coming in are also safe and leaving safe,” is something that they have been working on for the past few months.

“We continue to work on that because, at the end of the day, we do need our tourists back here…to start opening up our economy,” said Torres.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 13, 2020, 1:37 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:58 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune