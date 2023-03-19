20-plus students learn basics of playing ukulele

Posted on Mar 20 2023
Some of the participants of Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s free basic cultural ukulele class pose with class instructor Larry Lee, fifth from left. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

More than 20 students participated in what is being dubbed as the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s first free basic cultural ukulele class, which was held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in January, February, and March.

This project, made possible by support from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, featured cultural ukulele classes at both the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and the its branch library, the Fernando M. Benavente Memorial Library in San Antonio.

The classes were held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with participants meeting for 12 sessions at the Fernando M. Benavente Memorial Library and at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

The classes were led by ukulele instructors Larry Lee and Kui Lee, in collaboration with the Bookmobile Outreach Services and the Technology Mobile Express of JKPL.

Some of the participants gave the following class reviews: “Thank you, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and sponsors for adding culture as part of the library’s event!”

JKPL gives special thank you to McREL International for sponsoring the Video TeleConference Room at the JKPL to host the cultural ukulele class.

Registration for intermediate ukulele class now open

Registration for Intermediate Ukulele Class at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is now open. The minimum age requirement is 8 years old or older and adults. The total cost for eight class sessions is $70.

Ukulele classes are held at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in partnership with ukulele instructor Larry Lee and children. Session is expected to begin in April.

The JKPL ukulele class is based on “first come; first paid.” Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets (plastic sheet protectors and a three-ring binder are recommended). Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures. For questions regarding ukulele class, call Celina Foreman or Caitlyn Crisostomo at 235-7315 / 7318 during regular library hours. (PR)

