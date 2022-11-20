21 schools join Christmas in the Marianas fete

Share











Twenty-one public and private schools have signed up to join the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Christmas in the Marianas celebration, scheduled for Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023, at Garapan Fishing Base on Saipan.

Participating schools will be Green Meadow School, Saipan Southern High School, Marianas High School, Mount Carmel School, Saipan Community School, Admiral Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School, Koblerville Elementary School, Da’ok Academy, Oleai Elementary School, Tanapag Middle School, Grace Christian Academy, Brilliant Star Montessori School, Kagman Elementary School, Northern Marianas International School, Agape Christian School, San Vicente Elementary School, Dandan Middle School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, William S. Reyes Elementary School, and Saipan International School.

With the enthusiastic participation of schools again, this year’s activities will include Christmas caroling, skits, costumes, and student-decorated Christmas trees. Nine public registrants will participate in decorating a Mini Christmas Village at Garapan Fishing Base for a chance to win cash prizes. A Christmas float parade will also be held on Dec. 17 after sunset through downtown Garapan.

“We are very excited about the enthusiastic response we’ve received from the schools this year, and after several years of COVID, we’re pleased to bring back Christmas in the Marianas for both our community and our visitors,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres.

This year’s holiday festival is once again organized in cooperation with the CNMI Public School System, private schools, PDM Promoters, and Pacific Development Inc.

The MVA will also have a light and sculpture display at Garapan Fishing Base to coincide with the festivities.

On Rota the MVA is partnering with the Rota Mayor’s Office on a contest for the best decorated house. On Tinian a contest for best decorated building will be held in two categories: residential and business/government office, and a children’s caroling and costume contest will be held.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or (670) 664.3200/1. For Rota events, contact MVA Field Operations supervisor David Atalig at datalig@mymarianas.com or (670) 532.0327. On Tinian, contact MVA Field Operations supervisor Vida Borja at vborja@mymarianas.com or (670) 433.9365. (MVA)