218 Hopwood students go on to high school

Share











Hopwood Jr. High School promoted 218 students to high school last June 6, 2023, at their campus in Chalan Piao amid the presence of a large crowd of peers and family members,

Leading the large class was valedictorian and recipient of the Board of Education Award, John Peter Quidato and salutatorian Adrian Lubao, who also received the Commissioner of Education Award. The School Leadership Award went to Andri James Hechanova Sonio.

Heavy rains halted the ceremony for a minute or so, as onlookers from the outskirts raced to hide under the tents provided, but soon the rain subsided long enough for the entire period of the ceremony.

During his remarks, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada congratulated the students and encouraged them as they continued their learning endeavors.

Ada also apologized to the school and students for the condition of the school facility, and assured that they were working hard to obtain the funding for the facility.

“…I apologize that at the beginning you had to [have classes] once a week, and then we improved to twice a week, and then five days a week but half-day schedule. I always had you guys in my mind, making sure that teaching and learning happens. It was through the typhoon, the devastation and aftermath of Typhoon Yutu that really disrupted our teaching and learning, but all throughout we made sure…your principal made sure…that there was a teacher in the classroom to teach you and to continue your lessons,” Ada said. “As of today, we want to inform you that we are finalizing the contract for routing the modular classrooms—these are the temporary classrooms—by the end of this week. And we are also working with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] for the approval of the main campus. It’s not an easy task. We keep communicating with the FEMA district office here and the FEMA in the U.S., and bottom line is they have the $26 million dollars. We don’t. All we have to do is be patient and work with them as much as well can. But soon, you will see a newly constructed classroom.”