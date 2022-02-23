27th COVID-related death in NMI

Share











The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 27th COVID-19-related death.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 320th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Feb. 23, 2022. The patient was an 82-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on Feb. 9. This came as Guam reported 349 new cases and 42 hospitalizations.

Also in the CNMI, a total of 171 new cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 8,882 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 171 new cases, 170 were identified on Feb. 21 and one prior to Feb. 21, 2022. Six of the new cases were identified on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 171 cases are pending verification.

As of Feb. 22, 2022, eight individuals were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, two of them unvaccinated, four vaccinated, and two partially vaccinated. Two of the eight are on ventilators.

Of the total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, as of Feb. 21, 2022, there have been 7,569 recoveries;1,286 active cases; and 27 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 8,245 of these cases were identified via community testing and 637 via travel testing.

A total of 65 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 22, 2022. Of the CNMI’s eligible population, 56% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 610 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 21, 2022:

• 395 via Community-Based Testing

• 178 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center

• 20 at Tinian Health Center

• 17 at Rota Health Center

Yesterday’s Guam Joint Information Center quoted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “To his family and those who loved him, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our deepest sympathies and condolences. Our elderly and our sick remain vulnerable to this virus. Now, more than ever, we must pay extra attention to our loved ones and their health and wellness. Get tested and know your status if you are feeling sick or you feel you may have been exposed. The sooner you get tested, the earlier you can take action and preserve life.” (Saipan Tribune/PR)