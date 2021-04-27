2D To Go and 2D Canvass in San Jose to open soon

Share











Combining healthy food options and inspiring creativity are what cousins and now business partners Meena Benavente and Miki Kim had in mind in coming up with their first business venture that aims to help promote a healthy lifestyle on Saipan. Opening on May 1 and located in San Jose beside Atkins Kroll, 2D To Go and 2D Canvass belong in one umbrella and it is all about looking after our health and overall wellbeing.

“2D To Go is a healthy meal grab available at breakfast and lunch open from 6:30am to 2:30pm. There are many breakfast options on island but not a lot of places that provide healthy options and that is what we want to provide for the community… I believe in the saying ‘a healthy gut means a healthy mind’ and that is why our meals will focus on fiber among other nutritious sources. We see a lot of starched based and processed food being offered around so we would like to help people have healthy options from the 2D to Go,” Benavente said

“2D Canvass is an opportunity for children, teens and adults to play, learn, distress, and use the moment to put worries away by focusing on the painting… For children, we will offer Saturday morning events that includes painting, planting etc. that will help them with hands-on learning… for adults, we are open Tuesday and Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm where they can paint, relax after a hard day’s work and make their creativity shine. We also accommodate private parties and occasions… we are authorized with alcohol license for those who will request alcoholic beverages,” she added.

According to Kim, who graduated from Northern Mariana College, this collaboration is a dream come true. “Now, I am my own boss… aside from providing a healthy lifestyle for the community, I hope I will be able to empower other women to follow their dreams and know that ‘hey you can do this too,’” she said.

“As business partners, there were a lot of ups and downs but in the end, it brought us closer and learned that we are able to come into an understanding where we are both happy… we are glad we were able to overcome challenges,” she added.

Benavente, who is an educator and known for making art with messages of hope on tin roofs after Super Typhoon Yutu, knows what kind of environment and décor will promote serenity and calm in the shop. “2D To Go and 2D Canvass offers a calm and soothing environment for guests…the walls in the shop are painted black and white so when guests come here the environment promote calm and not overwhelming… Artwork about our island community by me are displayed because based on scientific research, nature or everything around you has a lot of healing power which is why everything here in the shop is based on what we see in our community,” she said.

“The ultimate vision that I have always wanted from years back since Super Typhoon Yutu is to provide a place where you can walk in and taken cared of from head to toe. With paint sessions and healthy food, it’s a really great start,” she added

2D To Go and 2D Canvass is located at 2/F Saipan Dreams Commercial Building along Msgr. De Leon Guerrero Road in San Jose. Operating hours will be from Monday to Saturday, 6:30am-2:30pm. For more information, call (670) 234-2323 or visit their FaceBook page @2D.togo and Instagam: @2d.togo @the.2d.canvass and email: 2d.togo@gmail.com