$3.7M sewer lift project in Chalan Kiya now complete

It took two years but the outer lane of the Monsignor Guerrero Road in Chalan Kiya is open to traffic once more. That means the road going downhill from Northern Marianas College is back to being a two-lane highway.

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho said yesterday that the $3.7 million W-6 Sewer Lift Station Elimination project on Monsignor Guerrero Road in Chalan Kiya has now been completeted.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about the project, Camacho said that RNV Construction started Phase 2 of the project in March 2020 and completed it this month.

He said roadway has been restored and the two lanes were reopened Wednesday.

Camacho said Hong Ye Construction began Phase 1 in September 2015 and completed it in April 2018.

The executive director said this project, which was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, was the second phase for the overall W-4, W-5, and W-6 Sewer Lift Station Elimination project beginning in September 2015.

Under Phase 1 and 2, installed were a new W-5 Sewer Lift Station, 2,280 linear feet of new 10-inch force main, 13 sewer manholes, 2,480 linear feet of new 10-inch gravity main, and the elimination of the W-4 and W-6 Sewer Lift Stations.

Camacho said the elimination of the two sewer lift stations decreases CUC’s wastewater operations’ maintenance burden and expense. He said the new W-5 Sewer Lift Station was substantially improved with a new wet well, bar screen, generator building, and aboveground valve piping located outside the travel lanes for ease of access.

Camacho said the W-5 generator building was specifically improved for typhoon resilience.

He said the new 10-inch gravity main installation replaced the existing vitrified clay and PVC pipes at the end of their service life, reducing infiltration and ensuring the protection of the surrounding environment due to exfiltration.

He said the operational cost reduction can be estimated at $3,000 per year in manpower and $4,000 in electrical cost reduction based on current rates.

Camacho said the project was made possible through the cooperation and support of the CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Department of Public Works, Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Lands, Division of Fish and Wildlife, and the Historic Preservation Office.

“Special thanks to CUC’s project manager Nicolette Villagomez, whose involvement with the planning and development since 2013 enabled the project’s successful completion,” he said.

Camacho also thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the project’s duration.