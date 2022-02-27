3 COVID-related deaths in NMI

Share











The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed three COVID-19-related death, bringing to 30 the CNMI’s death toll from the pandemic.

CHCC first reported the CNMI’s 28th and 29th COVID-19-related death in a news release last Friday, followed by another fatality last night, the CNMI’s 30th. As has become CHCC’s standard procedure, the news releases gave no additional details.

This comes as the CNMI recorded a combined 543 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,595 cases since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of the 543 cases are pending verification.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 322nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25, 2022. The patient was a 71-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 25.

“Jeff, Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers for her friends and family,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Although we are beginning a slow and gradual relaxing of restrictions, we are not yet free from this pandemic. Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated and boosted. Together, we will beat this virus.”

In the CNMI, CHCC first reported 157 cases late Thursday night, followed by 139 new cases on Friday, 130 cases on Saturday, and 117 cases last night

As of Feb. 276, 2022, there were five individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them vaccinated and two partially vaccinated.

Of the 117 cases reported last night, all were identified on Feb. 26, 2022. Nine were identified on Tinian and seven on Rota.

Of the 130 cases reported last Saturday, 125 were identified on Feb. 25, 2022, and five prior to Feb. 25, 2022. Four of the new cases were identified on Tinian and three on Rota.

Of the 139 cases reported last Friday, all of them were identified on Feb. 24, 2022. Seven were identified on Tinian and five on Rota.

Thursday night’s 157 new cases, 134 were identified on Feb. 23 and 23 were identified prior to Feb. 23. Six were identified on Tinian and 22 on Rota (13 on Feb. 21, eight on Feb. 22, and one on Feb. 23, 2022).

Of the total 9,595 cases identified in the CNMI since March 26, 2020, as of Feb. 25, 2022, there have been 8,638 recoveries; 927 active cases; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths. Of that number, 8,943 were identified via community testing and 652 via travel testing.

A total of 164 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 26, 2022; of the eligible population, 56.6% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 587 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 25, 2022:

• 451 via Community-Based Testing

• 106 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center

• 22 at Tinian Health Center

• 8 at Rota Health Center (Saipan Tribune)