3 from CNMI land on SNHU’s winter President’s List

Share











Three students from the CNMI were recently named to the Winter 2022 President’s List of the Southern New Hampshire University.

The three are Kina Sablan of Saipan, Raybrent Iglecias of Tinian, and Christine Bleslie Tadeo of Saipan.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide and offering approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs. Learn more at www.snhu.edu. (Saipan Tribune/PR)