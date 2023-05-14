3 from NMI named to BJU’s Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC—Three students from the CNMI are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students that have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Junyu Chen, a freshman Engineering major; Hongen Hu, a freshman Theatre major; and Yurong Zhang, a freshman Studio Art major, who are all from Saipan; were among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students that have been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business, and JU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. (PR)

