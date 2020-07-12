3 handle 35 dogs at Saipan animal shelter

By
|
Posted on Jul 13 2020
Share

The Saipan Mayor’s Office animal shelter program currently has 25 adult dogs and 10 puppies, and only three people are manning the program: the manager and two stray dog handlers. Aside from that, there is no money to buy food for the animals, according to Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.

At the hearing for the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s budget last week, Apatang painted this bleak state of the animal shelter for lawmakers, who had asked about the current state of the animal shelter in As Perdido, and an update on the new shelter that still has yet to be put up.

Apatang said the food that the shelter currently has are donated by the Guam-based non-profit, Guam Animals In Need. At the moment, the shelter has 70 bags of dog food and seven bags of cat food.

Despite this, Apatang said they are trying to manage and maintain the As Perdido shelter, to make sure that they take care of all the animals that they have. The mayor also mentioned that veterinarian Ignacio T. Dela Cruz volunteers at the shelter and provides veterinary services.

Responding to concerns about how the animals are taken cared of, Dog Control Program manager Martin Pangelinan explained that they have a routine where, after every morning’s briefing at the mayor’s office, the staff goes to the shelter, feed the animals, and wash the kennels before responding to service requests in the community.

As for the new shelter, Apatang said that they are currently waiting on the U.S. Corps of Engineers to approve the project and give them a go-signal on when to start. The Saipan Mayor’s Office has already secured funds for this from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and had some local funding to add to the project, but had to wait for almost a year to secure the environmental permit.

Apatang also said they met with the Department of Public Works to discuss his concerns about possibly rebidding the project and the possibility of prices having gone up, having waited for almost two years since the bidding.

“Hopefully, we can come up with a good decision,” he added.

Iva Maurin | Author
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 13, 2020, 7:49 PM
Clear
Clear
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune