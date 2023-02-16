3 Saipan students land on Hollins U Dean’s List
ROANOKE, VA—Three students from the CNMI recently earned Dean’s List honors at Hollins University for the fall 2022 semester.
The three students, all from Saipan, are De Faustina Camacho, Dionne Torres, and Nina Lauren Valdisimo.
To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale. “Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement,” the university said in a statement yesterday.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education and features 29 undergraduate majors and 15 coed graduate and certificate programs. (PR)