3-way tie for lead in TakeCare Spring League

Kanoa Football Club won the battle of unbeaten teams in the boys U16 division, creating a three-way tie for the lead in their group as action in the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 continued last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Kanoa outclassed TanHoldings Football Club, 3-1, to improve to a 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record—the same mark that the latter and MP United Football

Club have. MP United notched win No. 3 following a 16-1 rout of Shirley’s Football Club also last Saturday.

In the Kanoa-TanHoldings tiff, Markus Toves, Ruben Guerrero, and Paul Lizama scored for the winning squad, while TanHoldings drew its lone goal from Anthony Bergancia.

In the MP United-Shirley’s duel, Isaiah Hossain and Casey Chambers recorded four goals apiece in the easy win for the former, while William Lee accounted for three goals. Xavier Lee added two, while Set Tababa, Ashley Mallik, and Jack Raho made one apiece. Jayvin Bisek scored the only goal for Shirley’s.

In other results, Matansa also crushed Paire Football Club, 8-0. Jerome Mettao led Matansa’s lopsided victory after delivering a hat-trick. Jack Paul Lizama chipped in two goals, while Justin Loveras, Robait Ratol, and Arif Khan contributed one apiece to complete Matansa’s dominance of Paire.

GIRLS U16

Southern United 15, Paire 1

Southern United FC gained its second win in three games after pouncing on Paire.

Pia Ngewakl powered Southern past Paire after bagging six goals, while Summer Manahane added five, and Beatrice Gross hit the lone goal for the losing squad.

MP United 3, Shirley’s 0

MP United matched Southern’s second victory in the season after shutting down Shirley’s.

Fiona Regan tallied a pair, while Yelin Park posted the other goal for MP United.

GIRLS U13

Southern United 5, Kanoa-2 0

Southern United also triumphed in the girls U13 after blanking Kanoa-2.

Rosie Saralu made all the goals of Southern, handing the team its third win after four games.

Paire 2, Matansa 1

Paire nipped Matansa to duplicate the former’s 3-0-1 mark, which is also the record of Southern United and TanHoldings-1.

Gross nailed the go-ahead for Paire, while Caurie Staffler scored the team’s other goal. Alyssa Borlongan handed Matansa its lone goal in the close match.

Kanoa-1 2, TanHoldings-1 1

TanHoldings-1 lost the solo lead in the division after Kanoa-1 won their tight match last weekend.

Lynn Ha Ye nailed the winning goal for Kanoa-1, while Aubrey White handed the squad its first goal. Kaye Anne Costales was the only player to score for TanHoldings-1.

In other results in the division, MP United and TanHoldings-2 settled for a draw, 1-1. Alie Brasuell scored for MP United, while Breanna Lopez did the same for TanHoldings-2.

BOYS U13

Paire 6, TanHoldings 4

Paire is alone in first place in the team standings in the division after beating TanHoldings and gaining a 3-0-1 slate.

Jaytee Villagomez hit four goals for Paire, while his brother Jazzroy added a pair. TanHoldings goals all came from Emerson Brillo.

In other results in the division, Kanoa and Matansa engaged in a draw, 1-1, while MP United Blue nosed out MP United Pink, 1-0.

Meanwhile, the ongoing TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League also have games in the co-ed U8, U10, U13 (non-competitive), and U6 with over 30 teams spread in these age groups and playing at the NMISTC every Saturday.