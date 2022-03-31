3-way tie for lead in TakeCare Spring League

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Parents watch their children play for Paire Football Club (in red uniform) and MP United Football Club in the co-ed U18 division game in the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (MICHAELA PANGANIBAN )

Kanoa Football Club won the battle of unbeaten teams in the boys U16 division, creating a three-way tie for the lead in their group as action in the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 continued last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Kanoa outclassed TanHoldings Football Club, 3-1, to improve to a 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record—the same mark that the latter and MP United Football
Club have. MP United notched win No. 3 following a 16-1 rout of Shirley’s Football Club also last Saturday.

In the Kanoa-TanHoldings tiff, Markus Toves, Ruben Guerrero, and Paul Lizama scored for the winning squad, while TanHoldings drew its lone goal from Anthony Bergancia.

In the MP United-Shirley’s duel, Isaiah Hossain and Casey Chambers recorded four goals apiece in the easy win for the former, while William Lee accounted for three goals. Xavier Lee added two, while Set Tababa, Ashley Mallik, and Jack Raho made one apiece. Jayvin Bisek scored the only goal for Shirley’s.

In other results, Matansa also crushed Paire Football Club, 8-0. Jerome Mettao led Matansa’s lopsided victory after delivering a hat-trick. Jack Paul Lizama chipped in two goals, while Justin Loveras, Robait Ratol, and Arif Khan contributed one apiece to complete Matansa’s dominance of Paire.

GIRLS U16
Southern United 15, Paire 1
Southern United FC gained its second win in three games after pouncing on Paire.

Pia Ngewakl powered Southern past Paire after bagging six goals, while Summer Manahane added five, and Beatrice Gross hit the lone goal for the losing squad.

MP United 3, Shirley’s 0
MP United matched Southern’s second victory in the season after shutting down Shirley’s.
Fiona Regan tallied a pair, while Yelin Park posted the other goal for MP United.

GIRLS U13
Southern United 5, Kanoa-2 0
Southern United also triumphed in the girls U13 after blanking Kanoa-2.
Rosie Saralu made all the goals of Southern, handing the team its third win after four games.

Paire 2, Matansa 1
Paire nipped Matansa to duplicate the former’s 3-0-1 mark, which is also the record of Southern United and TanHoldings-1.
Gross nailed the go-ahead for Paire, while Caurie Staffler scored the team’s other goal. Alyssa Borlongan handed Matansa its lone goal in the close match.

Kanoa-1 2, TanHoldings-1 1
TanHoldings-1 lost the solo lead in the division after Kanoa-1 won their tight match last weekend.
Lynn Ha Ye nailed the winning goal for Kanoa-1, while Aubrey White handed the squad its first goal. Kaye Anne Costales was the only player to score for TanHoldings-1.
In other results in the division, MP United and TanHoldings-2 settled for a draw, 1-1. Alie Brasuell scored for MP United, while Breanna Lopez did the same for TanHoldings-2.

BOYS U13
Paire 6, TanHoldings 4
Paire is alone in first place in the team standings in the division after beating TanHoldings and gaining a 3-0-1 slate.
Jaytee Villagomez hit four goals for Paire, while his brother Jazzroy added a pair. TanHoldings goals all came from Emerson Brillo.
In other results in the division, Kanoa and Matansa engaged in a draw, 1-1, while MP United Blue nosed out MP United Pink, 1-0.
Meanwhile, the ongoing TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League also have games in the co-ed U8, U10, U13 (non-competitive), and U6 with over 30 teams spread in these age groups and playing at the NMISTC every Saturday.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

NMIFA
0

Southern United wins opener vs Paire

Posted On Mar 09 2022
, By
0

Paire-2 rallies past Southern United

Posted On Nov 03 2021
, By
dove
0

TanHoldings steals win for early lead

Posted On Oct 25 2021
, By
nmifa
0

Paire, TanHoldings keep streaks

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2022, 6:05 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune