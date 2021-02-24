$35 round of golf at COR

Golf enthusiasts can now get the best deal to play golf for only $35 at Coral Ocean Resort from Feb. 17 to March 31. (Contributed Photo)

Book a golf game with family or friends at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan located in Koblerville and enjoy the majestic sights and views while you continue hitting those holes-in-one, birdies, bogies, and pars because starting last week a round of golf is only $35 until the end of March.

According to Sales & Marketing manager Katy Hung, this promotion is their way of giving better service since the golf course re-opened in July. “COR golf course is offering a special promotion called ‘Early Bird Promo’ that started last Feb. 17 and will run until the end of March. For only $35, golfers can enjoy one round of 18 holes. This rate is available all day every Wednesday and any time before 8am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday,” she said.

“COR golf course operates every day and tee-offs happen every 7 minutes from 7am sharp and last tee off is 12:32pm. To book your desired tee off time anytime and anywhere, people can download the COR app (search ‘Coral Ocean Resort’) that is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store and complementary iced coffee awaits the early birds,” she added.

At the re-opening of COR last July, Pacific Island Club Saipan general manager Gloria Cavanagh said that COR welcoming golf enthusiast is good for the economy. “We have been rehiring and hiring people and E-Land has been working hard to open to give the people of the CNMI more opportunities. …We have seen the demand for us to open because there were only two golf courses on island,” she said. PIC is a sister company of COP.

“Golf is the sport of choice during this time because, aside from promoting health, it is played outdoors, which is extremely safe during a pandemic. It helps too that we do not have community infection and we sure hope it stays that way until we all get out through this and everybody is vaccinated,” she added.

Hung said that since they opened, they have had a lot of good and positive feedback from golf enthusiasts “We closed the golf course because of the damage it had after Super Typhoon Yutu. After two years, COR is back and people can again enjoy the course that was designed by World of Golf hall of famer Larry Nelson,” she said.

“COR golf course is the only LPGA standard 7,000-yard course with 18 holes on Saipan and it has been missed by golf lovers since its closure in 2018… since this is a special time for golf lovers, we want them to know that COR is here to render that best service and rate because we are here together,” she added.

COR also accommodates group reservations. For more information, call (670) 234-7000.

Bea Cabrera
