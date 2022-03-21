39 new citizens sworn in just before Covenant Day

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2022

Tag:
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI swore in 39 new U.S. citizens in two back-to-back naturalization ceremonies yesterday in celebration of Commonwealth Covenant Day and International Women’s Month.

According to District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, yesterday’s naturalization ceremonies were in celebration of two meaningful events: first, Commonwealth Covenant Day, and second, International Women’s Month.

Manglona said the naturalized citizens will begin their new lives as citizen by joining the CNMI community in celebrating Commonwealth Covenant Day, which gave the Marianas the privilege of becoming U.S. citizens in the first place.

“Nearly 46 years ago today, March 24, 1976, Gerald Ford signed the joint resolution that established the relationship between the United States and the future Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands. It is a day to celebrate the unique relationship between the CNMI and the United States. It also has a significant meaning for us here in the District Court because it was through this covenant that the District Court for the NMI was established,” she said.

During the morning naturalization ceremony, Manglona also acknowledged that the entire first batch of 21 beneficiaries all hailed from the Philippines.

One of the newly naturalized citizens, Maria O’Malley, even wore a traditional Filipino “batik” dress in honor of her culture.

“It is really an honor. It’s been a long journey. I know all 21 of us naturalized citizens are really happy and proud to be part of this country. It’s a bit overwhelming but I’m so glad that we got it done,” she said.

Aside from O’Malley, the first batch of naturalized citizens included Sheryl Rose Manago Alarzar, Leonardo Almario Aque, Ella Ballesteros Babauta, Ronnie Domingo Bondoc, Lina Lastimoso Cabrera, Aurelio and Rosanna Cayabyab, Armi Dispo Cucal, Erlinda Reyes Dalupo, Ana Lisa Faranal Delos Reyes, Luzviminda Pineda Domingo, Nida Rodriguez Dosalua, Ana Myrra Pineda Francisco, Vivencio Leyno Martin, Maria Loren Palacio Priest, Antonietta Romero Aquino San Gabriel, Corazon Suelto San Gabriel, Gener Ravelo San Nicolas, Dulce Olarte Tudela, and Evangeline Landicho.

The second batch of naturalized citizens included Cristina Contreras Acquiatan, Mamerto Aguilar Arboliras, Juanita Mole Arriola, Shiela Marisy Borja, Maria Felicitas Delos Santos Camacho, Maria Jocelyn Jao Cruz, Rosalina Demot Dipus, Hwa Mi Park Elliott, Clemencia Ubas Gabio, Randy Joey Dalida Garcia, Rashidul Islam, Julieta Rueda Jones, Marvirick Yacan Joyce, Marjory Antonio Kozij, Miguel Baplor Lagare, Leonardo Pangoen Laoyan, Arlene Anico Muna, and Xing Norman Jun.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

What does Covenant Day mean to you?

Posted On Mar 23 2018
, By

‘Covenant Day remains important for the CNMI’s future’

Posted On Mar 24 2015
, By

NMD Corp. sets out to rebrand itself with new goals

Posted On Mar 20 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2022, 1:31 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune