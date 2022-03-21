39 new citizens sworn in just before Covenant Day

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI swore in 39 new U.S. citizens in two back-to-back naturalization ceremonies yesterday in celebration of Commonwealth Covenant Day and International Women’s Month.

According to District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, yesterday’s naturalization ceremonies were in celebration of two meaningful events: first, Commonwealth Covenant Day, and second, International Women’s Month.

Manglona said the naturalized citizens will begin their new lives as citizen by joining the CNMI community in celebrating Commonwealth Covenant Day, which gave the Marianas the privilege of becoming U.S. citizens in the first place.

“Nearly 46 years ago today, March 24, 1976, Gerald Ford signed the joint resolution that established the relationship between the United States and the future Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands. It is a day to celebrate the unique relationship between the CNMI and the United States. It also has a significant meaning for us here in the District Court because it was through this covenant that the District Court for the NMI was established,” she said.

During the morning naturalization ceremony, Manglona also acknowledged that the entire first batch of 21 beneficiaries all hailed from the Philippines.

One of the newly naturalized citizens, Maria O’Malley, even wore a traditional Filipino “batik” dress in honor of her culture.

“It is really an honor. It’s been a long journey. I know all 21 of us naturalized citizens are really happy and proud to be part of this country. It’s a bit overwhelming but I’m so glad that we got it done,” she said.

Aside from O’Malley, the first batch of naturalized citizens included Sheryl Rose Manago Alarzar, Leonardo Almario Aque, Ella Ballesteros Babauta, Ronnie Domingo Bondoc, Lina Lastimoso Cabrera, Aurelio and Rosanna Cayabyab, Armi Dispo Cucal, Erlinda Reyes Dalupo, Ana Lisa Faranal Delos Reyes, Luzviminda Pineda Domingo, Nida Rodriguez Dosalua, Ana Myrra Pineda Francisco, Vivencio Leyno Martin, Maria Loren Palacio Priest, Antonietta Romero Aquino San Gabriel, Corazon Suelto San Gabriel, Gener Ravelo San Nicolas, Dulce Olarte Tudela, and Evangeline Landicho.

The second batch of naturalized citizens included Cristina Contreras Acquiatan, Mamerto Aguilar Arboliras, Juanita Mole Arriola, Shiela Marisy Borja, Maria Felicitas Delos Santos Camacho, Maria Jocelyn Jao Cruz, Rosalina Demot Dipus, Hwa Mi Park Elliott, Clemencia Ubas Gabio, Randy Joey Dalida Garcia, Rashidul Islam, Julieta Rueda Jones, Marvirick Yacan Joyce, Marjory Antonio Kozij, Miguel Baplor Lagare, Leonardo Pangoen Laoyan, Arlene Anico Muna, and Xing Norman Jun.