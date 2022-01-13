4 make it to SNHU President’s List, 1 to Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH—Four Saipan students made it to the Fall 2021 President’s List of the Southern New Hampshire University, while one student from Tinian has been named to the university’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

The four who made it to the President’s List are Noah Pohl, Loretolynn Itibus, Kina Sablan, and MaryJane Sikebert, while the one from Tinian who made it to the Dean’s List is Marvieluz Syed.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List, while full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

