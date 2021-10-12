4 more travelers test positive

Share











Four more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 281. In Guam, the Joint Information Center on Monday reported the island’s 213th and 214th COVID-19-related deaths and reported that there are currently 53 hospitalized in Guam with COVID-19. Of the 53, 31 are unvaccinated, said the JIC.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said yesterday that the four new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day and arrival testing on Oct. 11. The four have been quarantined and are being actively monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those who were in closest contact with the travelers. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI.

The JIC in Guam reported Monday the island’s two most recent COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Separately, the Guam COVID-19 Surveillance Summary for yesterday showed that the U.S. territory’s number of COVID-19-related deaths now number 217 but Saipan Tribune had yet to receive a new press release from JIC as of 6:12pm last night.