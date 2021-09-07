4,000 ballots will be printed for Oct. 16 special election

Share











The Commonwealth Election Commission will order the printing of 4,000 ballots from a local printing company for the Oct. 16 special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat left vacant after the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco.

CEC executive director Kayla Igitol said that, as of last Friday, there were 3,568 registered voters for Precinct 3, so they are going to order 4,000 ballots—an increase of 20%—to be on the safe side.

Since Gov. Ralph DLG Torres issued last Aug. 19 a proclamation that called for the special election, they only received one absentee ballot request, Igitol said.

She said the deadline to request for absentee ballot is Sept 21.

The CEC board of commissioners will hold a meeting this Friday, Sept. 10, at 10am, at the CEC conference room in Susupe to certify the candidacy of Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party. The commissioners are also going to approve the ballot layout and designated polling places.

Igitol said her proposed polling place for early voting will be near the Carolinian Affairs Office in Garapan, which was also the venue of early voting during the March 2019 special election.

On Oct. 16 itself, Igitol said her proposed polling place will be Oleai Elementary School for San Jose Precinct 3A, and Garapan Elementary School for Precinct 3B Garapan.

She said the manual counting of votes will likely be done at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Registration is still ongoing and that the last day to register is Sept. 17. The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9.