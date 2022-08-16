42 are certified in Mental Health First Aid

Staff from Northern Marianas College, Department of Labor, Department of Corrections, Community Guidance Center’s System of Care, and community members attended the Adult Mental Health First Aid training on July 28, 2022. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Community Guidance Center’s Healthy Transitions and System of Care Programs hosted Mental Health First Aid trainings certifying an additional 42 individuals.

The Youth MHFA Training was held on May 27, 202,2 and sponsored by the Public School System’s Da’ok Academy. In continued partnership with PSS, the training was led by Becky Mettao of CGC and Jericho Tobias of the PSS Office of Student and Support Services, and 13 individuals from PSS subsequently earned their Youth MHFA certification.

In June and July, a total of 29 individuals were certified in Adult MHFA: eight staff from Karidat, six staff from Northern Marianas College, two staff from Department of Labor, two staff from Department of Corrections, two staff from CGC System of Care, and nine community members. The training on June 2, 2022, was led by Elora Masga of CGC and Rachel Rebuenog from the Department of Corrections; and the training on July 28, 2022, was led by CGC’s Kimberly Mendiola and Kimberly Tudela.

“MHFA is an early intervention public education program that is known to reduce the stigma attached to mental health and can help people with mental health challenges access available supports and treatments services,” said Tudela, who is the CGC Youth and Young Adult coordinator. “We are hoping with all the training conducted—past and future—stigma will be reduced in the CNMI.”

Staff from Public School System’s Da’ok Academy and Office of Curriculum and Instruction attended the Youth Mental Health First Aid training on May 27, 2022.

Participants are required to complete pre-work assignments, attend the entire instructor-led class, and complete post-work assignments to obtain a three-year MHFA certification. At the end of the training, participants will have gained confidence in providing initial support to those in need.

The next scheduled public training for Mental Health First Aid is Aug. 24, 2022, on Tinian and Aug. 25, 2022, on Saipan.

For more information or to request for the CGC’s MHFA training, visit https://www.chcc.health/communitysupporttraining.php or call (670) 323-6560/61. For more information on MHFA, visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. (CHCC)

Staff from Karidat attended the Adult Mental Health First Aid training on June 2, 2022.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
