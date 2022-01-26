45-day timeline set for nominees to Rota board

Posted on Jan 27 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed Friday a Senate local bill that gives the Rota Municipal Council up to 45 days to process the mayor’s appointees to the Rota Municipal Scholarship Board.

Torres informed Rota Legislative Delegation co-chairpersons Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind) and Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind), and Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) that he signed Senate Local Bill 22-7, D1, into Rota Local Law 22-05.

Torres

Santos introduced the bill in July 2021. The Rota Legislative Delegation unanimously passed it last Dec. 9.

The bill amends the Commonwealth Code to provide a limited time to act on the confirmation or rejection of the Rota mayor’s appointees to the Rota Municipal Scholarship Board.

Santos said over the weekend that, as the local bill becomes a law now, if not acted on within the 45-day period by the delegation, the appointee to the scholarship board is deemed not confirmed and cannot be reappointed.

Santos

The senator stated in the bill that it is necessary to provide a time limit for the delegation to conduct public hearings and consider the mayor’s appointees to the board.

The Rota Municipal Scholarship Board is composed of five members who serve for a term of four years and are eligible for reappointment, but for only a maximum of two terms. Its members are appointed by the Rota mayor.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
