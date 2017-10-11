4th of alleged CW-1 scam victim testifies

An alleged victim of a CW-1 scam told the federal court yesterday that he took loans from several relatives in Bangladesh just to raise 12 lahk takas to come to Saipan.

Taka is the currency in Bangladesh. One lakh is equivalent to 100,000 takas (about $1,219).

Belayet Hossain, the fourth of five alleged job scam victims, took the witness stand yesterday after alleged victim Abu Bakkar Beg completed his testimony.

The defense’s cross-examination on Hossain will continue today, Wednesday, at 8am.

On trial are brothers Muksedur Rahman and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Rahman’s wife, Shahinur Akter, TBK Auto Cares owner David Trung Quoc Phan, and Phan’s fiancée, Analyn Nunez.

During cross-examination by defense counsel Robert T. Torres, Hossain said that, before coming to Saipan, he made the first payment of 200,000 takas to a Fahima Akter in Bangladesh in 2015.

Two days before going to the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh, he paid 500,000 takas to Islam, Hossain said.

Every time he made payments, he would call Rahman.

Hossain said that Rahman told him to give another 500,000 takas to his brother.

Torres presented Hossain with a copy of several loans that he apparently borrowed from several relatives in Bangladesh.

Hossain admitted that he did not sign the loan documents, but stated that his mother and family members were present when he received the money.

Hossain said does not know anything about welding in Bangladesh, but he was coming to Saipan to work as a welder for TBK Auto Cares. Hossain said Rahman told him that indicating his job in the contract is only a formality.

He said he worked for only 25 days at TBK Auto Cares and that when he first reported for work he was assigned to cut bushes. Hossain said Phan also gave him auto works, but he did not know how to do it.

He said he told Rahman to give him his money back so he could go home, and that Rahman stated he would give him back half of the money.

Hossain admitted not seeing Rahman receiving his money, but stated it’s because the payments were in Bangladesh and that Rahman was on Saipan at that time.

When asked about a discussion among the complaining Bangladeshi workers about a plan to hold a hunger strike, Hossain said they did not have food so there’s no reason for the strike.

Hossain now works in a store.

Hossain said he already paid 150,000 takas for the loans by sending money to his mother and brother in Bangladesh.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
