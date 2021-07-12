$500 on Wednesday; $1,000 on Friday

Share











As part of the first wave of cash prizes for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “Road to 80,” a total of $1,500 will be given to two lucky raffle entrants. On Wednesday, $500 will be given to one randomly chosen person who has liked the “Road to 80” Facebook page and likes, and shares a specific post on the page. On Friday, $1,000 will be given to one randomly chosen person who has received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or has received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccine.

The post for Wednesday’s raffle can be found at https://www.facebook.com/roadto80cnmi.

Based on the terms and conditions for the vaccination campaign, those eligible for the many raffle prizes that are up for grabs are everyone in the CNMI that:

Has received their first or single vaccine dosage;

has registered online at vaccinatecnmi.com; and has fulfilled both requirements before Aug. 27 11:59pm.

The campaign will run from July 12 to Aug. 28.

This means that those who have already been vaccinated in the CNMI are already automatically entered in the raffle. According to CHCC’s vaccination dashboard, as of July 12, around 30,000 individuals qualify for the thousands of dollars in raffle prizes.

Winners will be contacted through phone and email using information provided on vaccinatecnmi.com. If a winner does not respond within 72 hours of the first time they were contacted, a new winner will be chosen. To claim their prizes, winners will have to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated. Those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine need to show proof that they have received the second dose of the vaccines, while those who received the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccines simply need to show proof that they have already received their single shots.

Once a week for seven weeks, beginning this Friday, one individual will be chosen at random to receive cash prizes. From weeks one to seven, the weekly cash prizes are as follows: $1,000; $1,500; $2,000; $2,500; $3,000; $3,500; $4,000.

The winners of the grand prizes of the Road to 80 campaign will be announced at the Taste of the Marianas main stage on Aug. 28, and will feature four prizes: a $2,500 “Bonus Draw,” a $5,000 “Mini-Grand” prize, a $15,000 “Grand Prize,” and a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport sports utility vehicle.

The campaign is made possible through a joint effort of the CNMI Office of the Governor, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Joeten Enterprises Inc., Marianas Visitors Authority, Bridge Capital, LLC, and TanHoldings.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can register and schedule an appointment online at vaccinatecnmi.com or over the phone at 682-SHOT (7468).